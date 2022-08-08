Read full article on original website
Dylan Carlson sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Carlson will take a seat after Tyler O'Neill was shifted to center field and Corey Dickerson was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 265 batted balls this season, Carlson has recorded a 4.9%...
Gavin Lux starting Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Lux for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Chadwick Tromp starting in Game 1 for Atlanta Saturday
Atlanta Braves catcher Chadwick Tromp is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Tromp is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Tromp for 0.7 hits, 0.3...
Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
Minnesota's Gary Sanchez catching on Saturday night
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Reid Detmers, our models project Sanchez to score 10.1 FanDuel points at the...
Mets' Starling Marte batting second on Friday
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Marte will start in right field on Friday and bat second versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Tyler Naquin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marte for 10.8 FanDuel points...
Marlins' Brian Anderson batting fifth on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Brian Anderson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will start in right field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Luke Williams returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Anderson for 9.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
Eduardo Escobar batting eighth for Mets on Friday
New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Escobar will start at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Luis Guillorme moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Escobar for 8.5 FanDuel on...
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar batting third on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Aguilar will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Garrett Cooper moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 9.8 FanDuel points on Friday....
Darin Ruf sent to Mets' bench on Saturday evening
New York Mets first baseman / outfielder Darin Ruf is not starting in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will sit on the bench after Dan Vogelbach was announced as New York's starting designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 198 batted balls this season, Ruf has recorded a 9.6%...
Mariners position Jesse Winker in left field on Friday night
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Winker will operate in left field after Sam Haggerty was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Winker to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Luplow is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Luplow for 0.8 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.9 RBI...
Garrett Cooper sitting for Miami on Friday
Miami Marlins outfielder/infielder Garrett Cooper is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Cooper will move to the bench on Friday with Jesus Aguilar starting at designated hitter. Aguilar will bat third versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 9.8 FanDuel...
Josh Naylor joining Guardians' bench Thursday afternoon
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Garrett Hill and the Detroit Tigers. Naylor will grab a seat after starting the past six games. Owen Miller will replace Naylor on first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's finale.
Brandon Belt sitting for San Francisco on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt is being replaced at first base by Tommy La Stella versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. In 272 plate appearances this season, Belt has a .226 batting average with a...
Minnesota's Sandy Leon catching on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Leon will start behind the plate after Gary Sanchez was kept on the bench versus lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Leon to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Wynton Bernard starting Friday night for Colorado
Colorado Rockies outfielder Wynton Bernard is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bernard is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Bernard for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5 FanDuel...
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi batting sixth on Friday
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Benintendi will start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Boston. Miguel Andujar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Benintendi for 10.1 FanDuel points...
Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Toronto on Friday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bradley will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Santiago Espinal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 8.3 FanDuel points on...
