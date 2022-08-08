Halle Berry debuts new purple hair ahead of birthday

Halle Berry is celebrating her birthday early with a new look.

The “John Wick” actress is entering her 56th year with a vibrant new hair color, showing off a fresh purple ‘do on Instagram Sunday.

The Oscar winner sported an asymmetrical curly style, buzzed on one side and dyed black and dark violet.

“I know I look like I’m doing nothing but my hair is quite busy 😂,” she joked in the caption .

Julianne Moore approved of the new look, dropping a fire emoji in the comments. Reactions from fans included, “You can rock any style!” and, “Love that for you! Fun! Fun!”

The Oscar-winning actress has sported everything from silver hair to this new purple look. halleberry/Instagram

The “Bruised” star has often switched up her hairstyles through the years, most recently showing off an icy pixie cut reminiscent of her “X-Men” character, Storm.

At the 2021 Oscars, she worried fans with a lopsided bob, but later posted that she was “just kidding” and confirmed she didn’t actually chop off her hair to achieve the look.

The “X-Men” star posted from her “happy place.” halleberry/Instagram

And she’s not above expressing regret or making fun of herself; when fans compared her ’90s ‘do to Reba McEntire’s signature style, she simply responded , “… and what about it? 😂”

The “Bruised” star has rocked silver locks several times over the years. FilmMagic

While this next year could be full of fun hair changes for Berry, it could also mark a milestone in her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt; in January 2022, she tricked her celebrity friends into believing she had married the musician with an Instagram post of the pair kissing in a chapel.

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun!,” they explained in a follow-up.

Cheers to 2023?