Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Look: Brett Favre Has Landed A New Job In Football
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has landed a new gig. On Thursday, he was introduced as the newest member of The 33rd Team. The 33rd Team provides football insight and analysis from former NFL players, head coaches, general managers and executives. Favre, a three-time MVP and 11-time Pro...
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game
The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
CJ Stroud Has Encouraging Admission On Ohio State's Defense
Most college football analysts expect Ohio State to field an explosive offense this year in large part because C.J. Stroud is back for another season. The defense, however, is a bit of an unknown. Ohio State made a notable change to its coaching staff in January, hiring Jim Knowles as...
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Emily Mayfield Is Ready For Baker's First Panthers Game
Later this afternoon, Baker Mayfield will take the field for his first preseason game with the Carolina Panthers. The former Cleveland Browns QB and his wife, Emily, attended "Fan Fest" at Bank of America Stadium earlier this week. Emily posted a photo of the event on her Instagram page. "Fan...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kirk Cousins News
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home as he wasn't feeling well during today's training camp practice. Head coach Kevin O'Connell says the team is still “working through” whether or not the starting quarterback has COVID-19. There is not yet a conclusive answer, per Vikings insider Ben Goessling.
Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days
It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp
Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
NFL・
Bucs Star Says He's Praying For Quarterback Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for the next week due to personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that Brady will return following their second preseason game on Aug. 20. Brady was already ruled out for the Buccaneers' preseason opener...
NFL Hall Of Fame QB Reportedly Placed Into Hospice Care
Late Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player has been placed into hospice care. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City, his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966. Dawson,...
Tony Pollard Is Working On New Role At Cowboys Practice
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard proved to be a solid backup and No. 2 behind Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott. But he's making moves to ensure he gets an even bigger role with the team. In an interview with Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pollard revealed that trying...
NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Punishment News
Earlier this offseason, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was hit with a six-game suspension. The NFL immediately repealed the decision and reportedly wants to see Watson receive a full season-long suspension with a significant fine as well. With that in mind, Watson is reportedly willing to accept a tougher punishment than he received earlier, but less than what the NFL wants to give.
NFL World Reacts To Malik Willis' Debut
Malik Willis made his long-awaited debut for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Willis got the start over starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is sitting this contest out. He's already led the Titans to two scoring drives, one of which was a touchdown. He was trying to roll to the...
Look: Deshaun Watson's First Pass In Browns Uniform Was Terrible
On Friday night, the Cleveland Browns faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game. It was also the first game for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson since the 2020 season. Despite facing significant criticism and a lengthy punishment from the NFL, the Browns decided to let Watson start the game.
Mike Tomlin Announces Starting Quarterback For Preseason Opener
It's been decades since there was a real quarterback battle on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they have one now with veteran Mitchell Trubisky going against rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has decided who will start. Speaking...
NFL・
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
601K+
Followers
71K+
Post
334M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0