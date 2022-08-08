Read full article on original website
Jets' Zach Wilson (knee) expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is reportedly expected to miss two-to-four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear. Wilson's estimated recovery time is a relief after the 23-year old suffered a non-contact injury while scrambling in the first quarter. While his meniscus tear will require surgery, the Jets' second-year quarterback should be able to return in time for their regular season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens. Per Fantasy Football Calculator in 12-team point per reception leagues, Wilson's current average draft position stands in the 14th round.
