Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London left Friday's preseason game early with a knee injury. London caught a 24-yard pass during the first quarter of Friday's clash with the Detroit Lions. On that catch he suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. London was seen walking around on the sidelines and initial reactions don't believe that the injury is serious. Expect more information to be made available next week.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO