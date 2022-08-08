ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

numberfire.com

Jets' Zach Wilson (knee) expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is reportedly expected to miss two-to-four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear. Wilson's estimated recovery time is a relief after the 23-year old suffered a non-contact injury while scrambling in the first quarter. While his meniscus tear will require surgery, the Jets' second-year quarterback should be able to return in time for their regular season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens. Per Fantasy Football Calculator in 12-team point per reception leagues, Wilson's current average draft position stands in the 14th round.
Derek Carr
numberfire.com

Ameer Abdullah a 'revelation' at Raiders camp

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah is expected to play the "James White role" in new head coach Josh McDaniels' offense, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. What It Means:. Breer said that Abdullah has been a "revelation" at training camp in a crowded backfield, placing himself as...
numberfire.com

Falcons' Drake London (knee) exits preseason game early

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London left Friday's preseason game early with a knee injury. London caught a 24-yard pass during the first quarter of Friday's clash with the Detroit Lions. On that catch he suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. London was seen walking around on the sidelines and initial reactions don't believe that the injury is serious. Expect more information to be made available next week.
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock leading off for Chicago on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pollock will start in left field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Daniel Norris and Detroit. Seby Zavala returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pollock for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com

Brandon Belt sitting for San Francisco on Saturday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt is being replaced at first base by Tommy La Stella versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. In 272 plate appearances this season, Belt has a .226 batting average with a...
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Friday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Chavis for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
numberfire.com

Jose Godoy starting Saturday for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jose Godoy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Godoy is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 10 plate appearances this season, Godoy has a .200 OPS with 2...
numberfire.com

Bligh Madris in lineup Saturday for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Madris is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Logban Webb. Our models project Madris for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home run, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com

Luke Williams in Marlins' Game 1 lineup on Saturday

Miami Marlins infielder Luke Williams is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Williams is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Williams for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com

Josh Smith sitting again for Rangers Thursday afternoon

Texas Rangers infielder/outfielder Josh Smith remains out of the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. What It Means:. Smith is sitting for the second straight game and the third time in four contests. Ezequiel Duran will be on third base again...
numberfire.com

Miles Sanders regressing as pass-catcher for Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has regressed as a pass-catcher since his rookie season, writes Bo Wulf of The Athletic. Wulf says Sanders has continued "to fight the ball at times" as a pass-catcher at training camp. "If anything is going to limit Sanders’ workload, it’s his receiving ability, which has regressed since a standout rookie year." In terms of rushing the football, Wulf believes Sanders might be headed for a "monster year," but it sounds like Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott could take away some playing time when the Eagles are in throwing situations.
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges sitting for Guardians on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hedges is being replaced behind the plate by Luke Maile versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. In 234 plate appearances this season, Hedges has a .172 batting average with a...
