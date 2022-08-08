Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Stephen Ross Reportedly Plans to Change Successor to Daughter Jennifer
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated to the NFL he wants control of the franchise passed down to his daughter, Jennifer, upon his death, according to Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer. Fischer reported the process hasn't been finalized, but the idea has been circulated by Ross to other NFL executives...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Mike Vrabel Says Malik Willis Must 'Be More Decisive' Throwing the Football
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said rookie quarterback Malik Willis has room for improvement as a passer after Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Willis made some highlight-reel plays with his legs in his debut, including a seven-yard touchdown run, but he completed a modest six of...
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: Roquan Smith Top-Paid LB Offer 'Not Real'; Contract 'Way Backloaded'
The Chicago Bears are interested in making Roquan Smith the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, but their latest offer to the inside linebacker is considered "not a real highest-paid offer" and is "way backloaded," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:
Bleacher Report
Titans' Malik Willis Says 'I Can't Continue to Rely' on My Legs to Make Plays in NFL
Malik Willis flashed his next-level athleticism during his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens—perhaps a little too much, if you ask the rookie quarterback. “I just made up for it with my legs. Can't continue to rely on that, though," Willis told reporters, admitting he missed some reads in the passing game. "But that's what the preseason is for—so you can just see those things against a live defense, one we hadn't played before.”
Bleacher Report
Madden NFL 23 Introduces New Mode 'John Madden Legacy Game' to Honor Hall of Famer
Madden NFL 23 will feature a new game mode in celebration of NFL legend and video game series namesake John Madden. The John Madden Legacy Game will feature some of the sport's greatest legends, some of whom were named to Madden's "All-Madden" team over the years. Gamers can play as...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Touted as 3-Down RB by Pete Carroll
The Rashaad Penny hype train has ground to a halt. The Seattle Seahawks running back is dealing with groin tightness and is expected to sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Kenneth Walker III should start in his place, and he received gushing praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who told reporters Thursday that the team would "feel comfortable with" having Walker play all three downs:
Bleacher Report
Report: Deshaun Watson, NFL Could Reach Settlement amid Appeal of 6-Game Suspension
While the NFL and Cleveland Browns continue to wait for a ruling on the appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, the possibility of a settlement between the league and the veteran quarterback isn't out of the question. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, it's "not out of the question" that...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield to Start at QB for Panthers vs. Commanders over Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield will serve as the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the team announced. Joseph Person of The Athletic reported Mayfield will play the first series or two (six to eight plays) and then Sam Darnold, the other member of the team's quarterback competition, will take over the offense for the same amount of time.
Bleacher Report
Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear,...
Bleacher Report
Bears Fans Praise Justin Fields, Rip Offensive Line After Preseason Opener vs. Chiefs
Second-year quarterback Justin Fields showed flashes of brilliance during the Chicago Bears' preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday despite subpar play from his offensive line. Fields took 17 snaps over the course of three series, and while the Bears didn't score any points on those drives, Fields...
Bleacher Report
Len Dawson, Chiefs Legendary Hall of Fame QB, Enters Hospice Care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has entered hospice care at the age of 87. According to the Associated Press, Dawson's wife, Linda, confirmed the news to KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1991, but he continued...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Lamar Jackson Sets Week 1 as Deadline to Complete Contract Extension
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson does not plan to negotiate a new contract once the 2022 NFL regular season begins. According to Ryan Mink of the team website, Jackson said Saturday that Week 1 is his cutoff for contract talks. Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Jackson responded, "Yeah, for sure," when...
Bleacher Report
Panthers' D.J. Moore Shown on Video Jumping into Stands to Break Up Fight at Fan Fest
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore leaped into the stands at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night to break up an argument at the team's Fan Fest event. <a href="https://twitter.com/idjmoore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@idjmoore</a> Break’s Up Fight In Stands At Fan Fest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyHero?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyHero</a> 💫 💙🖤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepPounding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepPounding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarolinaPanthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarolinaPanthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FanFest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FanFest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TikTok?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TikTok</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/viral?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#viral</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trending?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trending</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fridaymorning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fridaymorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/FTDK1z6PIb">pic.twitter.com/FTDK1z6PIb</a>
Bleacher Report
Julio Jones Has 'Been More Than I Expected,' Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Says
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones this offseason, he was viewed more as a luxury as opposed to a necessity. But so far, Jones appears to have surpassed that initial impression. "He’s been more than I expected, to be honest," Bucs general manager Jason Licht...
Bleacher Report
Report: Tom Brady's Absence from Bucs Camp Unrelated to Health of QB, Family
Tom Brady's excused absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp "has nothing to do with" his or his family members' health, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Brady's mother, Galynn, has survived cancer, and his father, Tom Sr., was hospitalized last year from COVID-19. During mandatory minicamp...
Bleacher Report
John Harbaugh 'Very Confident' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Agree to New Contract
Lamar Jackson still hasn't agreed to a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and we're just four weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season. With the veteran quarterback slated to enter free agency at the end of the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the sides will agree to a new deal (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams):
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury 'Impressed' with Kyler Murray After Letting QB Call Plays
Kyler Murray shouldn't give up his day job for now, but the Arizona Cardinals star might have a future in coaching one day. "He called a couple of really nice plays," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters following the team's 36-23 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. "It just didn't work out. Had some guys open. He does a good job with it. I've been impressed."
Bleacher Report
Kyle Trask Touted by Twitter as Bucs' Successor to Tom Brady After Preseason Week 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask made a strong impression in his preseason debut Saturday night in a 26-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Trask completed 25 of 33 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and one interception. One of his best drives came in the final two minutes of...
Bleacher Report
Kenny Pickett Called Steelers' 'Future' as Twitter Hypes QB After Winning TD in Debut
It took a while for Kenny Pickett to get the call for his first career NFL game, but the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie made a strong first impression in a 32-25 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Kenny Pickett’s hands aren’t too small and he is the FUTURE IN PITTSBURGH.
