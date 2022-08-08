Malik Willis flashed his next-level athleticism during his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens—perhaps a little too much, if you ask the rookie quarterback. “I just made up for it with my legs. Can't continue to rely on that, though," Willis told reporters, admitting he missed some reads in the passing game. "But that's what the preseason is for—so you can just see those things against a live defense, one we hadn't played before.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO