Beyoncé and Ronald Isley Share New Collab “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”
Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers has teamed up with Beyoncé for the duet “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a remake of the track of the same name from 1975. The duet was first announced on Tuesday, with 81-year-old Isley teasing that it was finally time to share with the world what he was working on with Bey. The song is a slightly tweaked rendition of the Isleys’ “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2),” which appeared on the group’s first No. 1 album, The Heat Is On.
Comedian and Actor Teddy Ray Dead at 32, Comedy World Pays Tribute
Comedian and actor Teddy Ray who made a name for himself in stand-up, in addition to small roles on various shows, has died the age of 32. News of his death first reached social media on Saturday, and has since been confirmed by Comedy Central and All Def Digital, with whom he produced content for in the past. More recently he made multiple appearances on Pause with Sam Jay, and Cancel Court. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.
Fans Believe Drake Is Dropping a Posthumous Collab With Sidhu Moose Wala
Drake made his affinity for Sidhu Moose Wala known when he wore a shirt paying homage to the late Brampton-based Punjabi rapper at his All Canadian North Stars show last month. Now, fans have good reason to believe that a musical collab between the two artists is on the way.
Your Old Droog Shares New Album ‘Yodney Dangerfield’
Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog has just dropped his fourth project of the year with Yodney Dangerfield, which follows May’s Yod Stewart. Droog has been keeping himself very busy as of late, and 2022 has proved to be one his most prolific years yet. He’s delivered the two solo projects YOD Wave and Yod Stewart, as well as his third full-length collaboration with Tha God Fahim, Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: The American Dream.
50 Cent Explains Why He Didn’t Sign J. Cole
50 Cent has explained why he decided against signing J. Cole around the arrival of his debut mixtape The Come Up in 2007. “That was so early bro, this is before…at that point I don’t think we had a lot of representation on the street end, like we were the representation,” he explained at the 32:50 mark of his Breakfast Club interview when Charlamagne tha God asked why he didn’t sign Cole. In ’07, G-Unit records had a roster that included the members of Mobb Deep, Lil Scrappy, and M.O.P. among others.
Ari Lennox Releases New Single and Video “Hoodie,” Announces ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Album
More than three years after the release of her debut album, Ari Lennox returns with a new single from her forthcoming sophomore LP. Produced by Lennox’s Dreamville colleague Elite, who crafted the beats for eight songs on Ari’s 2019 studio debut Shea Butter Baby, “Hoodie” arrives alongside an accompanying visual that stars Isiah Rashad as the singer-songwriter’s love interest.
Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Traumazine’ Album f/ Future, Key Glock, Latto, Rico Nasty, and More
Megan Thee Stallion has released her much-anticipated sophomore album Traumazine. The Houston rapper confirmed the drop on social media Thursday, just a few weeks after she revealed the project had been completed. Though she reassured the Hotties that the record would arrive sometime this summer, Megan didn’t announce a release date until key details about Traumazine had leaked.
Premiere: Dread MC Calls On DJ Q & Gentlemens Club For Bassline Banger “Tune”
For years, Bristol-based has been one of the most respected MCs and hosts in dance music, whether it’s D&B, house music, funky, bassline, garage… he’s always ready to hold down mic duties and keep things nice and lively. This year, however, he’s getting some much-deserved limelight with the release of his own album, Pressure Drop, via LazCru’s revered CruCast outlet.
Brit-R&B Riser Bellah Is “In The Moment” On Icy New Single
Between opening for Tems at her UK show, getting the seal of approval from SZA, and a MOBO nomination for Best R&B/Soul Act last year, rising talent Bellah has had a blinding couple of years. After all that, she understandably needed to take a minute to recharge, but then she returned in May with “Prototype” and now, she follows that up with “In The Moment”, an ambitious new release that fleshes out her futuristic vision.
Meek Mill Signs With WME Following Departure From Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management
Meek Mill continues to make business moves. A month after confirming his departure from Roc Nation Management, the 35-year-old announced his newly inked deal with William Morris Endeavor. According to Variety, the “strategic partnership” will focus on Meek’s Culture Currency initiative, which aims to expand his business while supporting his growing network of artists, athletes, and entertainers.
The Game Disses Eminem and References His Daughter on New Song “The Black Slim Shady”
The Game’s new album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind features plenty of high-profile guests, but it’s his fiery track “The Black Slim Shady” that will really have fans talking. The track, which very obviously references Eminem’s breakout hit “My Name Is,” sees the West Coast MC name...
Bobby Shmurda Reveals How His Career Has Changed Since Going Independent
Fresh off releasing his first post-prison project Bodboy, Bobby Shmurda sat down with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning on Friday to discuss his new label GS9 Records. During his conversation with Ebro, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez, the Brooklyn rapper broke down the difference of being signed to a label and operating as an independent artist.
Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam Shares Bramsito and Frenna’s Video for New Song “OK”
Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam is gearing up for another project later this year, and the collective has just shared a new single to celebrate the news. Featuring French singer Bramsito and Dutch rapper Frenna, “OK” is our first taste of the follow-up to Leonard’s star-studded project Culture Jam Vol. 1. The video for the drill-inflected track was shot in the Bir-Hakeim basketball court in Paris by director Rook. It also features an appearance from viral Ugandan dance group, Triplets Ghetto Kids, who previously showed up in the video for French Montana and Swae Lee’s “Unforgettable.”
Black Thought and Danger Mouse Drop Album ‘Cheat Codes’ f/ ASAP Rocky, MF Doom, and Run The Jewels
Black Thought of The Roots and Danger Mouse have shared their highly-anticipated collaborative album, Cheat Codes. As much a showcase for Black Thought’s rapping ability as it is Danger Mouse’s sturdy production, Cheat Codes is a lean rap record that doesn’t waste a single moment. At just 38 minutes across 12 tracks, the pair cram a lot into the release without it becoming needlessly flashy. The two have been working together for years, but it’s the first time they’ve dropped a full-length together.
Interview: BOY SODA on Being a Converse All Star and Spending Time With Tyler, The Creator
Across the first weekend of August, thirty musicians, visual creatives, and storytellers from the global Converse All Stars community were selected to attend a three-day workshop in Sydney, hosted by industry leaders. The purpose? To collaborate with one another and forge the ‘next’ in music. During their time together, the All Stars were challenged to fuse their respective cultural influences, music genres, and independent styles to create five original tracks, and a visual expression of the sound.
Hudson Mohawke Shares New Album ‘Cry Sugar’
Seven years since the release of his last full-length offering, Hudson Mohawke returns with his third studio album Cry Sugar. The 19-track project marks the Scottish artist’s first new material since 2016’s Ded Sec – Watch Dogs 2 (Original Game Soundtrack), and follows the series of mixtapes (B.B.H.E., Poom Gems, and Airborne Lard), which featured unreleased music that had been in his vault, Mohawke put out in 2020.
Keke Palmer Wants to Play Whitney Houston After Viral Tweet Says They ‘Act Exactly the Same’
Between Keke Palmer’s latest role in Nope and comparisons of her career to Zendaya, Palmer has been a hot topic. Now, it seems the actress is also getting comparisons to Whitney Houston, whose 49th birthday just passed on Aug. 9. When a fan tweeted, “Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston...
Drake Responds to Rod Wave’s Explanation for Turning Down Collaboration
Drake wants Rod Wave to know there’s no hard feelings. During a new appearance on Complex’s 360 with Speedy Morman, Wave explained why he decided to walk away from a Drizzy collaboration. The Florida artist was supposed to appear on “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” on 2021’s Scary Hours 2 EP, but pulled his verse because he wasn’t satisfied with the results.
Premiere: BAELY Immerses Himself In An Escapist Romance In “Teleport” Video
All-consuming romances are, not surprisingly, an endless source of inspiration for songwriters like R&B maestro BAELY. They can be toxic, sure, but that’s not always the case. Sometimes, and in the case of his new single “Teleport”, they can be an escape to something better. Backed by...
The Golden Child (1986)
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Charlotte Lewis, Charles Dance. Rotten Tomatoes: 22% (Critics), 47% (Audience) Even back when Eddie Murphy could make the craziest of concepts work, The Golden Child must have seemed insane. Thankfully, the ‘80s were a wild time for comedy. After the religiously revered Golden Child (J.L. Reate) of Tibet is kidnapped by the oh-so classic ‘80s villain Sardo Numspa (Charles Dance), Los Angeles–based social worker Chandler Jarrell (Eddie Murphy) is called in to do what he does best. Tasked with finding the child before Sardo uses the boy’s powers to release destruction on the world, Jarrell is forced to traverse a slew of Indiana Jones-esque obstacles using nothing but his California street smarts. Full of Eddie Murphy one liners, adventure film spoofs, and some surprisingly exciting action scenes, it’s no wonder The Golden Child has achieved cult classic status.
