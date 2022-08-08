ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SFGate

2 dead amid 'restless' monsoon-season flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly Thursday, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man's body was found Friday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
Texas State
SFGate

California's Newsom escalates GOP jabs to build national profile

The fate of Democrats vying for congressional seats in November is uncertain. But Election Day almost certainly will result in a great night for one party member: California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The first-term Democrat, who easily beat back a recall attempt less than a year ago, is facing nominal opposition...

