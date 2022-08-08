Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a...
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
SFGate
2 dead amid 'restless' monsoon-season flooding in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly Thursday, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man's body was found Friday...
SFGate
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises
BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Routes: Breeze drops route from SFO before it even takes off
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
SFGate
California's Newsom escalates GOP jabs to build national profile
The fate of Democrats vying for congressional seats in November is uncertain. But Election Day almost certainly will result in a great night for one party member: California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The first-term Democrat, who easily beat back a recall attempt less than a year ago, is facing nominal opposition...
Comments / 0