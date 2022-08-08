Read full article on original website
Complex
Fans Believe Drake Is Dropping a Posthumous Collab With Sidhu Moose Wala
Drake made his affinity for Sidhu Moose Wala known when he wore a shirt paying homage to the late Brampton-based Punjabi rapper at his All Canadian North Stars show last month. Now, fans have good reason to believe that a musical collab between the two artists is on the way.
Complex
Premiere: Dread MC Calls On DJ Q & Gentlemens Club For Bassline Banger “Tune”
For years, Bristol-based has been one of the most respected MCs and hosts in dance music, whether it’s D&B, house music, funky, bassline, garage… he’s always ready to hold down mic duties and keep things nice and lively. This year, however, he’s getting some much-deserved limelight with the release of his own album, Pressure Drop, via LazCru’s revered CruCast outlet.
Complex
Brit-R&B Riser Bellah Is “In The Moment” On Icy New Single
Between opening for Tems at her UK show, getting the seal of approval from SZA, and a MOBO nomination for Best R&B/Soul Act last year, rising talent Bellah has had a blinding couple of years. After all that, she understandably needed to take a minute to recharge, but then she returned in May with “Prototype” and now, she follows that up with “In The Moment”, an ambitious new release that fleshes out her futuristic vision.
Complex
Premiere: BAELY Immerses Himself In An Escapist Romance In “Teleport” Video
All-consuming romances are, not surprisingly, an endless source of inspiration for songwriters like R&B maestro BAELY. They can be toxic, sure, but that’s not always the case. Sometimes, and in the case of his new single “Teleport”, they can be an escape to something better. Backed by...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Complex
Comedian and Actor Teddy Ray Dead at 32, Comedy World Pays Tribute
Comedian and actor Teddy Ray who made a name for himself in stand-up, in addition to small roles on various shows, has died the age of 32. News of his death first reached social media on Saturday, and has since been confirmed by Comedy Central and All Def Digital, with whom he produced content for in the past. More recently he made multiple appearances on Pause with Sam Jay, and Cancel Court. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.
Complex
Beyoncé and Ronald Isley Share New Collab “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”
Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers has teamed up with Beyoncé for the duet “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a remake of the track of the same name from 1975. The duet was first announced on Tuesday, with 81-year-old Isley teasing that it was finally time to share with the world what he was working on with Bey. The song is a slightly tweaked rendition of the Isleys’ “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2),” which appeared on the group’s first No. 1 album, The Heat Is On.
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer
Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
Complex
The Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Rod Wave, and More
It’s a big week for new music. Megan Thee Stallion is back with her 18-track album, Traumazine, featuring the standouttrack “Flip Flop.” Nicki Minaj has also returned with her raunchy single “Super Freaky Girl.” And Rod Wave is here to tug at your heartstrings with his somber record “Alone.” This week’s list also includes new music from Beyoncé and Ronald Isley, Ari Lennox, Morray, The Game, and many more.
Complex
Drake Responds to Rod Wave’s Explanation for Turning Down Collaboration
Drake wants Rod Wave to know there’s no hard feelings. During a new appearance on Complex’s 360 with Speedy Morman, Wave explained why he decided to walk away from a Drizzy collaboration. The Florida artist was supposed to appear on “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” on 2021’s Scary Hours 2 EP, but pulled his verse because he wasn’t satisfied with the results.
Complex
The Best Movies on Apple TV+ Right Now (August 2022)
Apple TV+ may not have as robust a library of movies to stream as competitors like HBO Max or Amazon Prime, but that doesn’t mean that what the streaming service has isn’t worth watching. In fact, in recent years, Apple TV+ has acquired rights and deals with some of the hottest films from the festival circuit, as well as movies that are anchored by well-known actors and musicians. The end result is a library of movies that is small but mighty. Here are the best movies you can watch on Apple TV+ right now.
Complex
Millie Bobby Brown Explains Why She Stopped Using Social Media
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown hasn’t been as active on social media in the past year or so, and in a new interview she’s explained why. In a new Allure cover story, Brown said that her relationship with social media soured as she began to receive hateful messages and disturbing sexualized messages from adult men.
People Are Confessing "Gross-Sounding Food Combinations" They Secretly Love, And I Need To Stock Up On Pickles ASAP
"White rice, soy sauce, and...a banana."
Complex
The Game Disses Eminem and References His Daughter on New Song “The Black Slim Shady”
The Game’s new album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind features plenty of high-profile guests, but it’s his fiery track “The Black Slim Shady” that will really have fans talking. The track, which very obviously references Eminem’s breakout hit “My Name Is,” sees the West Coast MC name...
Complex
Bobby Shmurda Reveals How His Career Has Changed Since Going Independent
Fresh off releasing his first post-prison project Bodboy, Bobby Shmurda sat down with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning on Friday to discuss his new label GS9 Records. During his conversation with Ebro, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez, the Brooklyn rapper broke down the difference of being signed to a label and operating as an independent artist.
Complex
Your Old Droog Shares New Album ‘Yodney Dangerfield’
Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog has just dropped his fourth project of the year with Yodney Dangerfield, which follows May’s Yod Stewart. Droog has been keeping himself very busy as of late, and 2022 has proved to be one his most prolific years yet. He’s delivered the two solo projects YOD Wave and Yod Stewart, as well as his third full-length collaboration with Tha God Fahim, Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: The American Dream.
Complex
Morray Enlists Southside for New Single “Ticket”
A few months after releasing his Mother’s Day tribute “Momma’s Love,” Morray returns with his latest single “Ticket.”. Produced by Southside, the inspirational track finds Morray detailing his past struggles of living life “in the gutter.”. “I’ve been trappin’ in the streets, hard for...
Complex
Mez Unveils ‘MezTape Vol. 1’ f/ Frisco, P Money, Badness & More
Almost a year to the day since the release of One Uncle Mez is back with a fresh new project: MezTape Vol. 1. The new 7-tracker, which is a Bandcamp exclusive for the next two weeks, wraps up what has been a blessed year for Mez fans. Since dropping One Uncle, he’s given us Mercenary with Low End Activist, vocalled Grandmixxer’s inescapable “Screaming” and Scratcha’s “Crash Riddim” and “Bless The Earth” with DJ Polo and Scottie Bee, and showed off his own production talents with the Riddims EP.
Complex
Keke Palmer Wants to Play Whitney Houston After Viral Tweet Says They ‘Act Exactly the Same’
Between Keke Palmer’s latest role in Nope and comparisons of her career to Zendaya, Palmer has been a hot topic. Now, it seems the actress is also getting comparisons to Whitney Houston, whose 49th birthday just passed on Aug. 9. When a fan tweeted, “Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston...
