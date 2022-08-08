Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry Lease
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police
Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
dallasexpress.com
Woman Killed Crossing I-20
A woman was killed earlier last week after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate I-20, and the Arlington Police Department is seeking information on the incident. Arlington police received a traffic-assistance call at about 8:42 a.m. When the police arrived at the 6300 block of West...
dallasexpress.com
Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested
The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in North Richland Hills: PD
Police in North Richland Hills are investigating reports of a shooting involving an officer Friday afternoon, NBC 5 has learned. A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.
Woman arrested for White Settlement motel stabbing, victim is in the hospital
A woman is now jailed in Tarrant County where another woman was stabbed at a Motel 6 in White Settlement Thursday night. Police got the call just past 7 p.m.
fox4news.com
Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One person killed in west Dallas shooting
One person has been killed in a West Dallas shooting and the killer is still on the run. The fatal shots were fired just before 7 p.m. Thursday in West Dallas. Police were called to a stretch of Leesburg Street
dpdbeat.com
Suspect Wanted in Church Burglary
Dallas Police need your help finding the man who broke into, then stole from a local church. On August 4, 2022, at about 12:30 AM, an unknown man broke into Iglesia Gracia Divina located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard. The male suspect damaged a window, then while inside took nearly $8K in musical equipment.
Richland Hills police confirm officer-involved shooting; suspect is dead
Richland Hills police say officers shot and killed a suspect Friday afternoon. Police shut down Boulevard 26 between Glenview and Vance - that’s on the border of Richland Hills and North Richland Hills.
dpdbeat.com
Suspects Wanted in Robbery
The Dallas Police Department needs your help in identifying the two pictured suspects. On July 31, 2022, the suspects were involved in a robbery of a Chevron Gas Station located at 3006 Duncanville Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Christian #10508 at michael.christian@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us or 214-671-3687. Please...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas salon shooting suspect indicted on hate crime charge for allegedly shooting 3 Korean women
(DALLAS) — A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a Dallas hair salon in May was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime and aggravated assault, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office announced. Jeremy Smith, 37, is charged with seven counts of aggravated...
fox4news.com
Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler
IRVING, Texas - The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving were closed for most of the morning Friday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 183 near Esters Road, according to the city of Irving. The city...
Dad accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son on Aug. 9, killing him. It happened at a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton Area of Hood County.The boy was taken by air ambulance to Cooks Children's Hospital in Fort Worth where he died.The Texas Rangers are investigating alongside the Hood County Sheriff's Office. The shooting was the second this week in North Texas involving a child.The day after the shooting in Hood County, a 10-year-old was shot in the foot in Dallas but survived. It happened at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. Police are searching for a suspect who shot at the car with the boy inside. The victim's father told CBS 11 the child is doing well.
fox4news.com
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
fox4news.com
2 dead in head-on wrong-way crash on Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas - Two people were killed in a head-on crash that was caused by a wrong-way driver on President George Bush Turnpike early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 4:30 a.m., near Jupiter Road. Investigators said the driver of a 2015 Buick Verano, 23-year-old Jennifer Trujillo Cota, was...
dallasexpress.com
5 Children Left in Hot Car; Man Arrested
A Fort Worth man was arrested for allegedly leaving five children in a parked car last week as temperatures neared triple digits outside. The car was parked with the engine running but without air conditioning, when officers discovered and removed the children, ages 1,2,4,5, and 6, from the vehicle, several were either sleeping or unconscious, the police said.
'I Was Scared': Texas Home's Security Cam Exposes Vandals
"I heard pounding at my door I quickly looked at the video doorbell, at what I thought was a baseball bat..."
myfoxzone.com
14 people injured after car crashed into Arlington pub, catching fire
ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Arlington, Virginia Friday evening. According to Captain Nate Hiner from the Arlington Fire and EMS account, the vehicle crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. The crash...
Comments / 5