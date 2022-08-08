ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pictured: Girl, eight, who was killed after being struck by a rally car in Madeira as she tried to cross the road

By Gerard Couzens, Joseph Laws For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

This is the first picture of the eight-year-old killed after being hit by a rally car in Madeira on Saturday as she tried to cross the road behind relatives.

The youngster was named locally as Vitoria Yasmin as island prosecutors announced they were launching an investigation into the tragedy.

Initial reports claimed the little girl was struck as she crossed the road to join up with two older children including her sister.

But it emerged the youngster's parents had been watching the race and had crossed seconds earlier with another child of theirs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGffi_0h9J4g6I00
The youngster was named locally as Vitoria Yasmin as island prosecutors announced they were launching an investigation into the tragedy

Vitoria Yasmin made the fateful decision to cross on her own thinking the last car had already passed but rally driver Miguel Gouveia's BMW appeared just six seconds after the previous vehicle had gone through the Encumeada area of Madeira where the accident occurred.

The schoolgirl was rushed to hospital after emergency medical attention at the scene but died shortly after arrival at Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital in the island capital Funchal.

The tragedy occurred during the 63rd edition of the Madeira Wine Rally, the most prestigious and historic motor racing event in Madeira.

TV footage showed the moment the car that hit the girl came to a stop in a cloud of white smoke after the accident as shocked onlookers moved towards the crash scene to assist, although the images of the collision itself were pixelated.

At least two people thought to be the dead girl's parents could be seen crossing the road in front of the youngster before the collision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BH4WS_0h9J4g6I00
Initial reports claimed the little girl was struck as she crossed the road to join up with two older children including her sister

Rally organisers said in a statement: 'We regrettably confirm the youngster involved in an accident was not able to survive the injuries she suffered. 'In this painful moment we would like to send our condolences to her family and friends.'

Portugal's president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said: 'I send my condolences to the family and friends that are grieving.'

Investigators are expected to focus on whether the dead girl's parents or the rally organisers acted negligently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cd4W_0h9J4g6I00
The schoolgirl was rushed to hospital after emergency medical attention at the scene but died shortly after arrival at Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital in the island capital Funchal

Several signs were put up along the rally course banning spectators from crossing while the race was taking place.

A police officer is said to have been standing near the spot where the tragedy occurred, but was unable to do anything before it was too late.

However several witnesses told local press several onlookers had already crossed the road before Vitoria Yasmin and her family.

The Madeira Wine Rally brings thousands of spectators out onto the roads to watch drivers compete through the island's hilly terrain and natural landscapes.

It is traditionally held in the late summer, in August or late July. The first edition took place in 1959.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dead Girl#Madeira Wine#The Little Girl#Hilly#Traffic Accident#The Madeira Wine Rally
Daily Mail

'Granddad, I am coming straight home': What 'frightened to death' mother who was 'in a hell of a state' after going missing with her boy, four, in Turkey told family when she learned she was subject of international search

The family of a four-year-old British boy and his mother who went missing after travelling to Turkey have spoke of their relief after both were found safe and well. George Jack Temperley-Wells is believed to have travelled to Antalya with mum Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on June 29 this year before both vanished. They are likely to have spent time with his father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, while in Turkey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Furious neighbours tell gas company it has 'blood on its hands' over death of girl, four, in south London explosion as community meeting turns hostile

Furious neighbours forced to evacuate from their homes after a fatal explosion in south London which killed a four-year-old girl told the local gas provider last night they 'have blood on their hands'. Sahara Salman died after a terraced house collapsed in Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, in the borough of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Portugal
Daily Mail

Moment terrified seals scramble off rocks and plummet into sea after being spooked by family on jet-skis - as experts warn holidaymakers to keep their distance

Wildlife experts have issued a warning to holidaymakers after a family of jet-skiers were filmed spooking a herd of seals off the Cornwall coast, endangering them. The jet-skiers terrified the seals, which were hauled-out on rocks by getting too close, causing them to scramble off the rocks and plummet into the sea in terror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It was like a bomb:' Doorbell camera captures dramatic moment Indiana home explodes in 'sonic' blast, killing three people and damaging 39 homes: Officials call off search for victims because destroyed homes are 'unstable' as debris rains down on street

A Ring doorbell camera caught the terrifying moment a house exploded in Evansville, Indiana, killing three people and damaging 39 homes in a residential neighborhood. Maddie Struble posted the video to Facebook late Wednesday night, showing debris flying before it clears up to reveal the front porch of her home with an American flag still flying.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daily Mail

Exhausted carriage horse collapses during Midtown Manhattan rush hour as its driver shouts 'get up, get up!' before police arrive to douse the creature in water and give him an adrenalin shot

This is the moment a carriage horse collapsed during the Midtown Manhattan rush hour as its driver shouted 'get up, get up!' before police arrived to douse the creature in water and give him an adrenalin shot. The driver was on the busy 9th Avenue and West 45th Street in...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Well-wishers raise money to cover court costs of father, 27, who was fined £100 after punching a 12-year-old boy who threw an egg at his ill child

Well-wishers have started a fundraiser to cover the court costs of a father who was fined £100 after punching a 12-year-old boy who three an egg at his ill child. Vincent Peters, 27, had been driving on East Prescot Road near Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool on August 1 last year when the boy targeted his blue Skoda and hit his young child, who had been suffering from seizures, in the process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: How a hero grandmother is fighting for life after being savagely mauled saving her grand daughter, 3, from the jaws of two 'blood crazed' bull mastiffs - as the family makes a shocking admission about the dogs

A hero grandma saved her toddler granddaughter from being savaged by the family's own pet dogs - which apparently 'don't like children'. The two dogs turned on the little girl as they were being fed in the backyard of her grandparents' home in Springwater Place, Algester, in Brisbane's south around 7pm on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shelter-in-place order lifted as federal authorities continue to investigate suspicious device of white cylinders with wires found under a bus stop in downtown Louisville

Downtown Louisville was blocked off after a suspicious package of white cylinders with wires was found at a bus stop on Friday morning. The suspicious package contained at least five white cylinders that were labeled Bomb 1 and 2 and was found bundled together behind a bench at the 5th Street and Jefferson Street bus stop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

538K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy