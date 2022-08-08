ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

northeastnews.net

Goetz Country Club Special, the Bright Beer!

The new $750,000 M.K. Goetz Brewery wasn’t built in Kansas City until 1936, but it’s long, storied history had already been a major part of the St. Joseph, Mo., landscape for almost 75 years prior when in 1859, M.K. Goetz and J.J. Max started brewing beer in a shack along Blacksnake Creek.
KANSAS CITY, MO
usatales.com

28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City

Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

KU’s Ky Thomas opens up on decision to return home

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alum Ky Thomas originally went to Minnesota to play running back for the Gophers. After a year of playing time, he decided to come back home. “Coming back home was a big thing for me,” Thomas said. “I got siblings and a lot of family.” But it wasn’t all about […]
LAWRENCE, KS
QSR Web

Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location

Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 11-14

Planning your weekend? Here are five happenings around town to add to your calendar. Known for high-end florals, home goods, gifts, and men’s and women’s apparel, Trapp and Company’s annual garage sale is guaranteed to be filled with loads of great finds and savings. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one!
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Sunflower Field Festival Saturday

GLADSTONE — According to a recent study, sunflowers are the second most Instgrammable flower with almost 10 million posts using “#sunflower.” Sunflowers are relatively easy to grow due to the fact that they’re heat tolerant, pest resistant and fast growing. To celebrate sunflowers, Atkins-Johnson Farm and...
GLADSTONE, MO
KCTV 5

A look at why gas prices are falling

Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit this afternoon after a local family said they were discriminated against over the weekend. Buck O’Neil’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO

