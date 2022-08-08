Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Not Enough Is Being Made of Royals' Taylor Clarke Loss
Although it's just temporary, KC will be missing a very solid bullpen piece in Clarke.
northeastnews.net
Goetz Country Club Special, the Bright Beer!
The new $750,000 M.K. Goetz Brewery wasn’t built in Kansas City until 1936, but it’s long, storied history had already been a major part of the St. Joseph, Mo., landscape for almost 75 years prior when in 1859, M.K. Goetz and J.J. Max started brewing beer in a shack along Blacksnake Creek.
usatales.com
28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City
Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
kbia.org
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
Comedian Kevin Hart to perform 6 shows in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade, Kevin Hart announced six performances at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts as part of his Reality Check Tour.
KU’s Ky Thomas opens up on decision to return home
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alum Ky Thomas originally went to Minnesota to play running back for the Gophers. After a year of playing time, he decided to come back home. “Coming back home was a big thing for me,” Thomas said. “I got siblings and a lot of family.” But it wasn’t all about […]
QSR Web
Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location
Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
Kansas City motorcycle club raising money for funeral assistance team
About 20 members of Shepherds Motorcycle Club began a fundraising ride Tuesday morning benefiting the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
Some teens in Kansas City took to the hardwood for Mayor’s Night Hoops today. The young athletes were joined by the mayor himself and some local basketball stars on the court. |. City officials hope a new project along Hickman Mills Road and Prospect Avenue will make commuting by...
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 11-14
Planning your weekend? Here are five happenings around town to add to your calendar. Known for high-end florals, home goods, gifts, and men’s and women’s apparel, Trapp and Company’s annual garage sale is guaranteed to be filled with loads of great finds and savings. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one!
kansascitymag.com
The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?
It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
gladstonedispatch.com
Sunflower Field Festival Saturday
GLADSTONE — According to a recent study, sunflowers are the second most Instgrammable flower with almost 10 million posts using “#sunflower.” Sunflowers are relatively easy to grow due to the fact that they’re heat tolerant, pest resistant and fast growing. To celebrate sunflowers, Atkins-Johnson Farm and...
KC dispensaries cheer for marijuana legalization being placed on ballot
Missouri's medical marijuana industry cheered news of the November vote. Other states have seen recreational sales double business.
Worlds of Fun plans ‘major announcement’ Thursday
The parent company of Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun adventure park plans an announcement later this week about “major capital improvements.”
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers
Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud. I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb...
KCTV 5
A look at why gas prices are falling
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit this afternoon after a local family said they were discriminated against over the weekend. Buck O’Neil’s...
When is the first day of school at Kansas City-area districts?
Kansas City-area students and teachers are gearing up to return to school, but Kansas students will be going back to class before Missouri kids.
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin into Missouri prison
A Shawnee attorney was sentenced for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate in Cameron, Missouri, with whom she had a romantic relationship.
