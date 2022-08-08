Carbon Power and Light has announced a three-hour power outage for Saratoga on Sunday, August 21st to allow crews to upgrade voltage regulators at a substation. According to a news release from CP&L, the voltage regulators are being upgraded as part of ongoing scheduled maintenance program. The regulators ensure a steady flow of voltages, smoothing out spikes and dips that can damage electrical equipment. The units are replaced according to a predetermined schedule. Time is up for the regulators in Saratoga. The outage will affect Carbon Power services in Saratoga, including areas east and west of town, north to the Pic Pike Road and south to Spring Creek.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO