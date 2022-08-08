Read full article on original website
Rawlins City Council approves revised $7.4M grant application for water system rehab
Meeting in a special session Tuesday evening, Rawlins City Council approved a new version of a grant application seeking $7.4 million in federal money to rehabilitate the town’s water service delivery system. Last night was the third time council has considered the application. Questions about the source of the...
Power outage scheduled for Saratoga on Aug. 21
Carbon Power and Light has announced a three-hour power outage for Saratoga on Sunday, August 21st to allow crews to upgrade voltage regulators at a substation. According to a news release from CP&L, the voltage regulators are being upgraded as part of ongoing scheduled maintenance program. The regulators ensure a steady flow of voltages, smoothing out spikes and dips that can damage electrical equipment. The units are replaced according to a predetermined schedule. Time is up for the regulators in Saratoga. The outage will affect Carbon Power services in Saratoga, including areas east and west of town, north to the Pic Pike Road and south to Spring Creek.
Property taxes: Carbon County’s rates among lowest in state
During last month’s televised gubernatorial debate in Riverton, one of the surprise topics was property taxes. Although each county in the state sets its own rate, Wyoming has one of the lowest median property taxes in the United States. At $1,058 annually, only 11 states collect a lower median property tax. As a percentage of income, Wyoming’s property tax is ranked 41st among the 50 states. Of course, percentages and median values vary from county to county in Wyoming.
Successful Carbon County Fair and Rodeo wraps up
The 2022 Carbon County Fair and Rodeo is in the books. Fair board assistant Julie Webb is recuperating and already preparing for next year. Webb said that this year’s fair provided a good indication that ‘rona is in everybody’s rear view mirror. Attendance was high and people came looking for a good time.
Misc items
30 inch TV's, a new white electric stove, camper that will sleep 4, 1949 Ford dump truck, bandsaw meat grinder, a complete set up for blow-in insulation, barber shop chairs, and flat bed trailers. All can be seen on Cherokee Road, west of Rawlins. Turn left at the second stop sign. Call for pricing and more info. Firewood, best offer. Call Sharon 320-6988.
Step Inside Wyoming’s Haunted Ferris Mansion
Have you heard the stories about the Ferris Mansion in Rawlins, Wyoming? It was built by George Ferris, a prominent Wyoming businessman of his time. He started construction on his home that would overlook Rawlins in 1899. While the home was finished by 1903, Ferris had already tragically passed years earlier in 1900 in a carriage accident.
Rawlins, Wyoming to Denver, Colorado
Filled up on breakfast before heading out at approx 8:30. As the day was already warm, we got some ice from the hotel and put some drinks in the little esky we had bought. Topped up the car with fuel and off we went. It was a bright day so...
