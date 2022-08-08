2021 record: Palo Verde did not field a varsity team last season because of a lack of players, especially upperclassmen. Head coach: Jamal Chatman, first season at Palo Verde. He spent four seasons (2012 to 2016) as head coach at Gorham (Maine) High School and went 1-31 (according to MaxPreps) in a difficult rebuilding job there. He has been at Palo Verde since 2018, moving here because his wife wanted to live in a warmer climate. He has served as the Titans’ track and field coach and junior-varsity football coach before this season. He is a Houston native who attended Texas Southern University.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO