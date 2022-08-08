Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM Cleared Out 20,000 Incomplete Vehicles In The Last Month
In early July, GM revealed that it was sitting on roughly 95,000 incomplete vehicles as a result of its ‘build shy’ strategy, which has carried the automaker through the global microchip shortage. The automaker has been working hard to clear out these unfinished vehicles, which took a large bite out of its Q2 profits as they languished on vacant lots, with the automaker dwindling the backlog down to roughly 75,000 units.
gmauthority.com
Here’s How GM Will Allocate 2023 Corvette Z06 To Dealers
Buyers are hungry for the new 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06, GM’s latest world-beating sports car. Now, GM Authority has learned the model by which GM will allocate new units of the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 to dealers. According to sources close to the matter, GM will allocate new units...
gmauthority.com
More Than 60 Percent Of GM Vehicles Sold In Mexico Are Built In China
Considering Mexico is a free trade partner with the United States and Canada, one would be forgiven for believing that the GM vehicle lineup there is largely the same as it is up north. That’s not the case, however, as the majority of GM products sold in Mexico are global market nameplates that are built in China.
gmauthority.com
GM Has More Than 55,000 Corvette Orders On Deck
Demand for the C8 Corvette Stingray has been strong since the moment the mid-engine sports car was released and remains extremely high to this day. GM Authority has learned Chevy currently has 55,573 orders on the books for the C8 Corvette Stingray and C8 Corvette Z06, which is equivalent to roughly two years of production based on the current output at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
GM Financial Ranks Last In J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study
GM Financial has ranked last in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study with regard to the Captive Mass Market segment and Lease segment. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study measures automotive dealer satisfaction in six specific segments, including captive luxury-prime, captive mass market-prime, non-captive national-prime, non-captive regional-prime, non-captive sub-prime, and lease. The latest 2022 study was based on responses collected from 3,578 automotive dealer financial professionals, and was fielded between April and May of 2022.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT First Interior Photos: Exclusive
General Motors officially unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV earlier this year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, ushering in a brand-new battery-driven iteration of the popular pickup. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT cabin with these first real world photos.
gmauthority.com
Check Out These 2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS Real-World Photos: Exclusive
General Motors officially revealed the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV last month, debuting a brand-new all-electric entry for the crossover segment. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 Chevy Blazer RS with the following exclusive GM Authority real-world photos. For those readers who may be unaware, the...
gmauthority.com
GM Racketeering Suit Against FCA Rejected By Appeals Court
A U.S. court of appeals has upheld a judge’s decision to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by General Motors against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), however GM still plans to pursue legal action against its rival separate from racketeering laws. GM sued FCA in late 2019, accusing the automaker of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
GM Pauses Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Production After Possible Homicide At Plant
GM has temporarily paused production of the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV at its Orion plant in Michigan after an altercation between two co-workers at the facility led to the death of a 48-year-old man. According to The Detroit Free Press, police were called to GM’s Orion Assembly plant...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4 Sales Place Third In Segment During Q2 2022
Cadillac CT4 sales increased in the United States but decreased in Canada during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT4 deliveries totaled 2,617 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 14 percent compared to 2,303 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trailblazer Sales Place Fourth In Segment During Q2 2022
Chevy Trailblazer sales decreased in the United States, Canada, and South Korea during the second quarter of 2022. Note that this sales data and report refers to the Trailblazer subcompact crossover, and not the larger body-on-frame SUV that’s sold under the same nameplate in other global markets. Chevrolet Trailblazer...
gmauthority.com
Production Of All-New Wuling Air EV Started In Indonesia
Two months after the global debut of the all-new Wuling Air EV in Indonesia, SAIC-GM-Wuling announced that it has just started production of the new zero-emission Wuling minicar at its manufacturing complex in Indonesia. General Motors’ second joint venture in China began series production of the all-new Wuling Air EV...
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison And New Duramax Diesel Engine Will Be Revealed
Big updates are on the way for the Chevy Silverado 1500 light-duty pickup, including the debut of the new 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison off-roader, as well as the debut of a new Duramax diesel engine option. Now, GM Authority has exclusive information on when these two items will finally debut.
gmauthority.com
SAIC-GM-Wuling Exceeds 1 Million Electric Vehicles Sold
SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), the second joint venture of General Motors in China that manages the Wuling and Baojun brands, announced that it has just surpassed the milestone of one million electric vehicles sold in the Asian country. The automaker officially surpassed one million electric vehicles sold on Monday, August 8th, holding...
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Stingray Supply Running At 5 Days In August 2022
As anyone who’s been paying attention will tell you, demand for the new Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is (and has been) through the roof. As such, it should come as no surprise that Corvette Stingray supply is currently running at an extremely low level, per GM Authority sources. GM...
gmauthority.com
GM To Fix Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD Units For Incorrect Front Shock Absorbers
General Motors has issued a customer satisfaction program for certain examples of the 2022 model-year Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD that may have been fitted with the incorrect front shock absorbers. The problem: affected vehicles may have been fitted with the incorrect shock absorbers from the factory. Only...
gmauthority.com
Legacy EV Shows Off Electric 1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Convertible: Video
Most GM Authority readers are well-aware of the annual Holley LS Fest, an annual car show open to vehicles that either came with GM LS V8 engines, or had one of the automaker’s venerable Small Blocks swapped into it at some point. The well-known aftermarket company recently held a similar enthusiast gathering dubbed the Holley High Voltage Experience, a two-day summit that attracted customized EVs, as well as EV-swapped vintage vehicles like this 1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Brand Average Transaction Price Rose 3.7 Percent In July 2022
With strong sales of pricy models like the Chevy Silverado, Corvette and Tahoe, it’s no surprise that Chevy’s average transaction prices remain elevated from last year. GM’s mass-market brand posted an average transaction price of $47,945, up 3.7 percent from $46,215 in Q2 2021. According to Cox...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade Most Considered Luxury Vehicle In Q2 2022, Study Says
The fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade was the number-one most-considered luxury model considered by new vehicle shoppers during Q2 of the 2022 calendar year, per the recent Quarterly Brand Consideration study from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive. As in the past, the Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive Quarterly Brand Consideration...
gmauthority.com
GMC Terrain Sales Grew 37 Percent During Q2 2022
GMC Terrain Sales - Q2 2022 - United States. In the United States, GMC Terrain deliveries totaled 22,758 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 37 percent compared to 16,616 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Terrain sales increased about 42 percent...
Comments / 0