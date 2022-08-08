In early July, GM revealed that it was sitting on roughly 95,000 incomplete vehicles as a result of its ‘build shy’ strategy, which has carried the automaker through the global microchip shortage. The automaker has been working hard to clear out these unfinished vehicles, which took a large bite out of its Q2 profits as they languished on vacant lots, with the automaker dwindling the backlog down to roughly 75,000 units.

