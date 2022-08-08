Just in Los Angeles County, there were 10 reported fires, two being the North Fire and Towsley Fire, which together burned nearly 900 acres. This year, there have been more than 3,500 fires throughout the state. This is mostly due to the current drought, historically low rainfall and the intensifying extreme heat.. For this reason, we must stay informed on fire safety tips to support the Los Angeles County Fire Department and to keep our community safe.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO