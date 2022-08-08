Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Hosting Back-to-School Drive
As local students get ready to head back to class for the new school year, your Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps wants to ensure they have the supplies and resources necessary for success. The Santa Clarita Corps is hosting a back-to-school supply drive from Monday, Aug. 15 – Friday, Aug....
scvnews.com
Ken Striplin | Keep Your Family, Home and Property Safe from Wildfires
Just in Los Angeles County, there were 10 reported fires, two being the North Fire and Towsley Fire, which together burned nearly 900 acres. This year, there have been more than 3,500 fires throughout the state. This is mostly due to the current drought, historically low rainfall and the intensifying extreme heat.. For this reason, we must stay informed on fire safety tips to support the Los Angeles County Fire Department and to keep our community safe.
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: 107 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional local deaths and 107 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 15 new deaths and 4,345 new cases countywide. Currently, there are 1,098 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,387,000 individuals tested; 24% of...
scvnews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports Two Additional Deaths For SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,514 new cases countywide and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,888, county case totals to 3,342,851 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,731, with 492 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
scvnews.com
Aug. 28: Author Dave Berg Presents ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark presents: “Sundays at the Landmark” on Sunday, Aug. 28, with Dave Berg. He will present “Stories to Share.”. Berg, author of “Behind the Curtain” as he steps back in time to share the highlights of his career with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
scvnews.com
I-5 Corridor Improvements Include Nighttime Lane Reductions
Work along the I-5 corridor in Burbank continues and will include nighttime lane reductions and the closing of the Verdugo Avenue off-ramp during the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 18. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to one or two lanes at night between Magnolia Boulevard and Hollywood Way starting...
scvnews.com
Aug. 17-Sept. 5: LASD Will Increase End-of-Summer DUI Patrols, Checkpoints
As the summer travel season wraps up, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends and family, please have a game plan for how...
