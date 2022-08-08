Read full article on original website
Related
wdbr.com
Saluting Jesse White
In his final months of his final year (the 24th) as Illinois secretary of state, Jesse White was called upon to perform an important duty: serve as grand marshal of the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade, which was Thursday, the opening day of the fair. The Jesse White Tumblers made...
wdbr.com
Hero cops honored
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza Friday used her tent at the Illinois State Fair to honor four Springfield police officers, one of whom cracked a hit-and-run case in which a woman was seriously injured and her dog killed. The other three honored addressed mental health cases; for example, talking people out...
wdbr.com
The fair is on!
The state’s annual showcase of agriculture – the Illinois State Fair – is now open. At Thursday’s ribbon-cutting, Lt Gov. Juliana Stratton – tasked with, among other things, heading up a rural affairs commission – talked about the state’s top industry. “All year...
wdbr.com
26,462 new cases of COVID over past week
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 26,462 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 123 deaths since last Friday. According to the CDC, 42 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 48 counties in Illinois are now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdbr.com
Sliding down Route 66
The Illinois State Fair’s iconic giant slide, which dates to 1968, is under new ownership–and with a new twist!. Doug Knight, co-owner of Knight’s Action Park, recently bought the attraction and will keep it open for select occasions, including Saturdays in the summer, starting in May of next year.
wdbr.com
Free COVID vaccinations at the Fair
The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to get up-to date with free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots while visiting the Illinois State Fair August 12-21. IDPH is partnering with health care providers to offer various health services during the Fair, including COVID-19 vaccines and tests; required...
Comments / 0