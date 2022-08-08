For the past six seasons, New York Mets fans have craved to fill the void at third-base left by their Captain, David Wright. Remember Eric Campbell in 2015 starting at third? Then fan favorite but couldn't fill the hole, Wilmer Flores took the job in 2016-17. Then there was the "Toddfather" Todd Frazier in 2018-19, followed by JD Davis and Jonathan Villar. Now, Eduardo Escobar is doing his best to fill #5's shoes at the hot-corner. He's fine but the Mets need better. Fear not, Blue & Orange faithful, the next David Wright has been blasting his way through the minor leagues on his way to Queens.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO