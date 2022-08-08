ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is The Next David Wright Ready For New York & The Mets?

For the past six seasons, New York Mets fans have craved to fill the void at third-base left by their Captain, David Wright. Remember Eric Campbell in 2015 starting at third? Then fan favorite but couldn't fill the hole, Wilmer Flores took the job in 2016-17. Then there was the "Toddfather" Todd Frazier in 2018-19, followed by JD Davis and Jonathan Villar. Now, Eduardo Escobar is doing his best to fill #5's shoes at the hot-corner. He's fine but the Mets need better. Fear not, Blue & Orange faithful, the next David Wright has been blasting his way through the minor leagues on his way to Queens.
QUEENS, NY
Q 105.7

No-Hitter Vaults New York To Little League World Series

Try to accomplish something that nobody from your area has done in 44 years, people may say you are dreaming. When you want your baseball dreams to come true, limit the other team to NO HITS and you have a pretty good chance of seeing those goals come to fruition, no matter what anyone says. As New Yorkers dream of a Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets, one Empire State baseball team has made their World Series dream a reality.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
