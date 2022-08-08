ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Pearland youngsters off to Pennsylvania for Little League World Series

School starts next Wednesday in Pearland ISD. A talented group of pre-teens from the Houston suburb already know they'll be late to class – maybe by more than a week. The all-star baseball team from Pearland Little League begins play next Thursday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. And depending on how the team fares in the nationally televised, double-elimination tournament, which has its championship game scheduled for Aug. 28, it might be a little while before the kids return home and start the new school year.
HISD approves funding for police equipment in case of active shooting situation

Houston ISD Board approved more than $2 million to purchase new police equipment on a Thursday night vote. Equipment includes rifles, ballistic shields, bulletproof vests and ammunition for HISD officers. Officials say they hope this will allow the department to be as prepared as possible in case of an active shooter situation.
Houston named first Child Friendly City candidate in US by UNICEF

On Thursday, UNICEF designated the city of Houston as the first Child Friendly City candidate in the country. The city has been working on the Child Friendly City Initiative for two years. Within that time, the city has partnered with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, or UNICEF, and established a CFCI task force which is led by the Mayor's Office of Education. The office conducted an analysis to determine what challenges Houston youth are facing, and developed a local action plan.
TWO WANNA BE HOUSTON GOLFERS END UP IN SHERIFF HENDERSONS BED AND BREAKFAST

Tuesday evening Shenandoah Police responded to the PGA Golf Store at 19075 IH 45 North for a reported theft. Two black males entered the store and stole 18 golf clubs valued at just over $8000. A Shenandoah unit spotted the suspects in a silver SUV and initiated a pursuit that traveled back and forth on SH 242 near the construction area. They were finally stopped after being spiked several times by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Precinct 3 Constables, and Shenandoah Police. Jacobe Dawuan James, 23, of 10181 Windmill Lakes Blvd in Houston. He is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and theft over $2500. His bond was set at $53,000. Also arrested was Demaine Dewun Cauley, 45, of 2308 Oregon Ave in League City. He is charged with theft over $2500. James has not been very successful in running from police or stealing. In January of 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for evading with a motor vehicle, again in May 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. All but the drug charges were dismissed and he was given 4-years deferred probation. However, he screwed that up and on September 16, 2019, was placed in an Intermediate Sanction Facility in Henderson, Texas. On February 20, 2022, Harris County District Judge Greg Glass ordered him released after being informed that James had successfully completed the program.
Harris County apartment residents say they’re living in “inhumane” conditions; property management says work is being done

Residents living in an apartment complex in northeast Harris County are furious about what they say are “inhumane” living conditions and are pleading with the city for help. City Crossing Apartments residents say they are experiencing mold, excess rodents and no air conditioning. Resident Shena Goodman said she...
Lone Star Capital Acquires 300-Unit Houston Property

Performance Properties has sold Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment community in Houston, to Lone Star Capital, in an off-market transaction. Berkadia represented the seller and also secured acquisition financing for Lone Star. The buyer benefited from a $25.6 million, three-year acquisition loan originated by First Foundation Bank, Yardi Matrix data shows.
Notice of Public Sale #1

CONROE, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Hospital price transparency, and Chris Redd of SNL (Aug. 11, 2022)

On Thursday’s show: A new report finds that 16 percent of Texas hospitals are still not complying with federal price transparency rules. We discuss why these rules were put in place and what can be done to get hospitals to comply with them. Also this hour: We learn what’s...
Houston nurse Nicole Linton charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6

A nurse from Houston was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that barreled through a red light at Slauson and La Brea avenues last Thursday and slammed into several other vehicles in the Windsor Hills area, according to the CHP. The six people killed included all the members of one family — 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, the child she was pregnant with, her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, who...
