ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
SULLIVAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Trusted Choice
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools

If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
HOBBIES
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newyorkupstate.com

Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation

Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Lite 98.7

One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Breeze

Deadline To Apply For New York State Forest Ranger Job In 2 Days

If you are interested in a forest ranger job with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the deadline is quickly approaching. While the job duties are a bit different than most law enforcement officers, a ranger is a police officer,. Forest rangers are sworn police officers, who work...
JOBS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Invasive fly species spreading in New York state

Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

What’s Happening to All of New York’s Bees?

To many people, bees are simply an insect designed for the sole purpose of making grown men shriek in fear. But they serve an important ecological function and their numbers in New York are declining. According to a study done by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, bees...
ANIMALS
Hot 99.1

Police In New York State Have Seized A Massive Numbers Of Guns

Police across New York State are taking crazy amounts of firearms off the streets. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Sunday, August 7, 2022, that the increase in gun seizures by New York State Police is huge. The State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit says part of the increase is due to the bust of a large gun trafficking ring.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
96.1 The Breeze

Is Driving Barefoot Legal In New York?

As we enter the dog days of Summer, you might find yourself walking around in flip-flops or barefooted but can you get a ticket if the police catch you driving sans footwear?. As the days get hot and muggy here you will see more and more people scaling down what they are wearing. Lots of t-shirts and tanktops along with shorts, sundresses, and of course sandals, flip-flops, and crocs.
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy