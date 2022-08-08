Read full article on original website
Related
Why Are People in New York Painting Their Trees Purple and What Does It Mean?
Drive down virtually any rural road in Pennsylvania and if you look closely enough, you’ll notice that there are fewer no trespassing signs and more purple strips of paint on trees. What does it mean and is there a Purple Paint law in New York?. The Purple Paint law...
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
New York State Motor Vehicle Inspections – What You Need To Know
What's one of the things we tend to forget about the most? Well, for me, when it comes to my personal vehicles and even the Whale car, it's remembering when the inspection is due. Sure, it's staring me right n the face every time I get behind the wheel, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools
If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
A Plea To Stop Feeding Bears In New York State [WATCH]
The summer of 2022 sure has been fun here in New York State! This has been the first summer in two years that we have been able to get back out and enjoy things together again. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about so many changes and for some families, so many...
newyorkupstate.com
Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation
Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State
We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
Deadline To Apply For New York State Forest Ranger Job In 2 Days
If you are interested in a forest ranger job with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the deadline is quickly approaching. While the job duties are a bit different than most law enforcement officers, a ranger is a police officer,. Forest rangers are sworn police officers, who work...
JOBS・
spectrumlocalnews.com
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
What’s Happening to All of New York’s Bees?
To many people, bees are simply an insect designed for the sole purpose of making grown men shriek in fear. But they serve an important ecological function and their numbers in New York are declining. According to a study done by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, bees...
Police In New York State Have Seized A Massive Numbers Of Guns
Police across New York State are taking crazy amounts of firearms off the streets. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Sunday, August 7, 2022, that the increase in gun seizures by New York State Police is huge. The State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit says part of the increase is due to the bust of a large gun trafficking ring.
Upstate New York Natural Wonder Named Best Place To Travel In The World
Upstate New York is known for its many amazing travel destinations, but one stands above the rest and is getting recognition among the world's best. When you think of the most beautiful or maybe your favorite destination to visit in the Empire State, I am sure many destinations come to mind.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Off-duty police officers now prohibited from carrying guns at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Off-duty police officers will no longer be allowed to carry firearms while attending the New York State Fair, according to a memo sent to police departments by the New York State Police. Civilians have long been banned from bringing firearms onto the fairgrounds, but there has...
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
NY Gubernatorial Candidate Promises "Largest Tax Cut" In State History
New York State Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised the "largest tax cut" in state history, offering lower taxes to New York residents "across the board."
spectrumlocalnews.com
New method of eradicating invasive water chestnut tried in Oswego County
The water chestnut is not a plant that Allen Chase wants to see in Upstate New York waters. The water chestnut has floating, triangular-shaped leaves with long stems, as well as nuts with spines and barbs. Chase said its seeds can lie dormant for 12 years and still be viable.
Is Driving Barefoot Legal In New York?
As we enter the dog days of Summer, you might find yourself walking around in flip-flops or barefooted but can you get a ticket if the police catch you driving sans footwear?. As the days get hot and muggy here you will see more and more people scaling down what they are wearing. Lots of t-shirts and tanktops along with shorts, sundresses, and of course sandals, flip-flops, and crocs.
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0