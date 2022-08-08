ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

ME Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 3 Day

0-6-5

(zero, six, five)

Pick 4 Day

7-3-4-3

(seven, three, four, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

