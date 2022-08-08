Read full article on original website
Related
Lanes reopen after crash on I-85N in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near mile marker 97 blocked all Northbound lanes on Interstate 85 Saturday morning in Gaffney. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:18 a.m. The crash involved 5 vehicles including a tractor-trailer according to troopers. All lanes were blocked according to troopers. The highway patrol […]
WYFF4.com
Police arrest man in suspected stolen U-Haul after chase through the Carolinas, sheriff says
Police in Cherokee County arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in Mecklenburg...
WBTV
Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
Man last seen at CLT park is missing, prompting police investigation
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was last seen at a southeast Charlotte park has prompted an investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Charlotte Fire Department said Saturday. Officers say 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members on Friday that he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours. Sullivan […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Charlotte overnight homicides leave 2 dead, 2 injured
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 10 hours ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg man dies from injuries in crash, coroner says
MOORE, S.C. — An Upstate man hospitalized for more than a month after a crash has died from his injuries, according to the coroner's office. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, 37, of Spartanburg, died Friday morning at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Clevenger said Gregory was...
81-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with DOT vehicle in Charlotte
Charlotte, N.C. — An 81-year-old motorcyclist died when he collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive. WCNC Charlotte reports the motorcycle merged into the lane of a pickup truck operated by...
Man dies more than a month after Spartanburg Co. crash
A man died Friday, more than a month after he was injured in a Spartanburg County crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One person killed, two hurt in shooting near Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE — Three people were shot early Saturday morning in north Charlotte near the Northlake mall. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The investigation is underway in the 6900 block of Northlake...
cn2.com
Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project. The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.
WIS-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A wreck occurred on Highway 1, near James West Rd. in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Fire Service Deputy Chief Bullard, four 18-wheelers were involved, causing one person to be treated for a minor injury on the scene. A small diesel leak was also...
Two arrested for threatening Rock Hill man, forcing him to drive to bank for cash
The incident happened at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along East Main Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truck driver springs into action during raging fire in Statesville
Queen City News spoke exclusively with a truck driver who says he went door to door knocking on cab doors to get the drivers away from the fire.
2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
wccbcharlotte.com
Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell
The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
wccbcharlotte.com
Authorities: 17-Year-Old Concord Girl Still Missing 2 Weeks Later
CONCORD, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl after she disappeared from her Concord home in the middle of the night two weeks ago. Authorities say Adryanna Prieto was last seen on July 30th, 2022 and is believed to still...
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
fox46.com
Identities released in fatal head-on crash in NW Charlotte: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the identities of those involved in a fatal head-on crash Wednesday in northwest Charlotte. The deadly accident happened at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here...
Comments / 1