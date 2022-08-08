ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

WSPA 7News

Lanes reopen after crash on I-85N in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near mile marker 97 blocked all Northbound lanes on Interstate 85 Saturday morning in Gaffney. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:18 a.m. The crash involved 5 vehicles including a tractor-trailer according to troopers. All lanes were blocked according to troopers. The highway patrol […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Charlotte overnight homicides leave 2 dead, 2 injured

‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 10 hours ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg man dies from injuries in crash, coroner says

MOORE, S.C. — An Upstate man hospitalized for more than a month after a crash has died from his injuries, according to the coroner's office. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, 37, of Spartanburg, died Friday morning at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Clevenger said Gregory was...
SPARTANBURG, SC
cn2.com

Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project. The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
UNION COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell

The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
LOWELL, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities: 17-Year-Old Concord Girl Still Missing 2 Weeks Later

CONCORD, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl after she disappeared from her Concord home in the middle of the night two weeks ago. Authorities say Adryanna Prieto was last seen on July 30th, 2022 and is believed to still...
CONCORD, NC
fox46.com

Identities released in fatal head-on crash in NW Charlotte: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the identities of those involved in a fatal head-on crash Wednesday in northwest Charlotte. The deadly accident happened at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here...
CHARLOTTE, NC

