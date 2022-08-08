ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kchi.com

Chillicothe FFA Member Takes Reserve Grand Champion At Missouri State Fair

A Chillicothe FFA member took reserve Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Barrow competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Wyatt Copenhaver, son of Chad and Hannah Copenhaver of Lexington. The reserve Grand Champion was shown by Connor Keithley, son of Chad and Betsy Keithley of Chillicothe. He is...

