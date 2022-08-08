Establishing sub-divisions will be the subject of a public hearing for the Livingston County Planning and Zoning Commission will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 pm. The purpose of the hearing will be to consider an order amending the zoning ordinance of the County of Livingston to regulate the establishment of sub-divisions in the unincorporated portion of the county.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO