Chillicothe FFA Member Takes Reserve Grand Champion At Missouri State Fair
A Chillicothe FFA member took reserve Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Barrow competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Wyatt Copenhaver, son of Chad and Hannah Copenhaver of Lexington. The reserve Grand Champion was shown by Connor Keithley, son of Chad and Betsy Keithley of Chillicothe. He is...
Hedrick Awards Harkness Scholarship
The 2022 recipients of the Harkness Scholarship were announced by Hedrick Medical Center Medical Staff. The scholarship program was established in 2020 and is named after Dr. James A. Harkness, a former Chillicothe physician and Chief of Staff at the hospital. The Harkness Scholarship is meant to support and encourage...
Chillicothe Parks And Recreation Advisory Board To Meet Next Week
The Chillicothe Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will have a meeting on Monday, August 15th at 6:00 pm. The agenda will include a review of the Directors Report, and consideration of other matters appropriate for discussion. The meeting is open to the public.
Carrollton Resident Takes Grand Champion At Missouri State Fair
A Carrollton resident took Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Bacon competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Grant Owen, son of Laura and Abe Owen of Carrollton. He is a member of the Bosworth Fireballs 4-H Club. His bacon weighed in at 9.16 pounds.
Carrollton Council Meeting Set For Next Week
The town of Carrollton will hold a regular council meeting on Monday, August 15th at 206 W Washington. The agenda for the meeting includes addressing the Junk in the Trunk event on the square. There will be official reports at the meeting from both the Fire chief and the Police...
Magician Performance Postponed
Magician, Mike Bliss was scheduled to perform on August 27th at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center, but lighting issues have caused the performance to be rescheduled. Chillicothe Area Arts Council Director, Mary Lou VanDeventer, elaborated on the schedule changes. VanDeventer says Bliss has performed at Chillicothe in the past.
Three New Hires Approved By Chillicothe City Council
The Chillicothe City Council approved hiring three new City employees as part of the Executive Session of Monday’s Council meeting. For the Fire Department, Jared Kaler was hired as a Paid By call Firefighter at $13.25 an hour. For the Street Department, Manuel Morales was hired as a Full...
Busy Day For The Chillicothe Police Department
The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day, responding to 137 calls for service on Thursday. 8:20 am, Report of subject jumping out of a car somewhere on US 36 by Chillicothe and the subject tried to get back into the vehicle. Officers and Deputies checked and were unable to locate them.
Multiple On/Off Ramps To Be Closed Next Week
The Daviess County and DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 ramps will be closed beginning on Monday, August 15th as part of the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. The Missouri Department of Transportation will complete the project which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
Public Hearing For The Planning and Zoning Commission
Establishing sub-divisions will be the subject of a public hearing for the Livingston County Planning and Zoning Commission will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 pm. The purpose of the hearing will be to consider an order amending the zoning ordinance of the County of Livingston to regulate the establishment of sub-divisions in the unincorporated portion of the county.
Chillicothe Police Department Report For Friday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 114 calls for service on Friday. 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Cooper Street for a report of Suspicious Activity. Upon arrival, Officers observed an open door of an abandoned house but no subjects were located inside. 8:24 AM, Officers responded...
Roadway To Be Closed For Rail Maintenance
Route 41 in Carroll County will be closed for rail maintenance between County Road 270 and County Road 280. The closure will be for 48 hours between Thursday, August 18th, and Friday, August 26th. Motorists should plan to use an alternate route during the closure of the roadway.
Highway Patrol Reports Two Arrests In The Local Area
Missouri Highway Patrol reports two arrests in the local area. 12:05 am – 48-year-old Bradley A Wilford of Laredo was arrested for alleged DWI and Driving While Suspended. He was processed and released. 11:34 am – 62-year-old Beverly R Carpenter of Gallatin was arrested for alleged DWI, 2 counts...
