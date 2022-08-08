Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
KSAT 12
Royal Blue Grocery to open second San Antonio location this year
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s East Side will soon welcome a Royal Blue Grocery shop later this year. The modern urban market is a unique twist on the classic grocery store. It will provide customers with a curated collection of meals, drinks, and snacks. The compact grocery shop...
KSAT 12
Hot Chicken, Filipino Cuisine and Texas BBQ with a Twist
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a Filipino restaurant in the Alamo City serving delicious and modern takes on Filipino classics.
KSAT 12
You can now practice yoga within the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Yoga fans now have the opportunity to flow under “The Starry Night” when classes open at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit later this month. Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga classes will take place within the multi-sensory and animated exhibit, which opened in June at Lighthouse ArtSpace San Antonio, east of downtown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Short-staffed Mexican restaurant sees high scores tumble, barely pass recent inspection
SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant with a history of high scores barely passed a recent inspection and a popular Korean BBQ racked up several violations when health inspectors visited last month. According to an employee, there was no manager on duty when we stopped by La Quintana Mexican...
KSAT 12
Restaurant Weeks kicks off Saturday in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – More than 75 participating San Antonio restaurants will offer fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual Restaurant Weeks event, which runs Aug. 13-27. Participating restaurants will offer brunch, lunch, and dinner specials priced between $20 and $55, and reservations are highly recommended, according to Culinaria’s press release.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 11, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a back-to-school drive with a famous singer, a local Food Network star shares back-to-school meals, some of the best fried chicken in the nation and it’s Thirsty Thursday!. Singer Austin Mahone is coming to see us at Market Square ahead of...
KSAT 12
Enjoy cool cars, live music for free at Kerrville River Roadster Show
KERRVILLE, Texas – Live music and cool cars will return to the banks of the Guadalupe River at the Kerrville River Roadster Show. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back this annual event, which kicks off at 4 p.m. at Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Slither over to the family-friendly Texas Reptile Expo in McQueeney
MCQUEENEY, Texas – Exotic animal vendors will be on hand at the Texas Reptile Expo in McQueeney next month. Guests will be able to interact with reptiles that slither, swim and crawl at the expo, which will take place on Sept. 3 and 4. “Everybody and anybody can have...
KSAT 12
Visit the San Antonio Zoo on Friday for only $8 for World Elephant Day
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday in honor of World Elephant Day. The goal of World Elephant Day is to “create awareness of the urgent plight of African and Asian elephants and to share knowledge and positive solutions for the better care of the species,” according to zoo officials.
KSAT 12
Actor Jesse Borrego to judge San Antonio filmmakers competing in world’s largest timed film festival
SAN ANTONIO – One of the world’s largest and oldest timed film festivals is coming to Tech Port Center and Arena for the first time. The 48 Hour Film Project will feature dozens of local movies from some of San Antonio’s most creative people. Since 2015, Randall...
KSAT 12
As a low develops in Gulf, heavier rain expected to stay south of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Recent rain has been a sight for sore eyes for some around San Antonio, and there are more opportunities to come, but the rainfall accumulations are likely to be very lopsided across South and Central Texas. Here are the highlights:. LOW PRESSURE IN THE GULF -...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Your guide to attending the KSAT Pigskin Classic VIP party
SAN ANTONIO – The countdown to the KSAT Pigskin Classic has started — and we’re thrilled several football fans have chosen to join us at the KSAT exclusive party in the Alamodome press box!. With delicious food, a centerfield view of the game, and smiles and laughs...
KSAT 12
Military training in downtown San Antonio causes some property damage to homeowners nearby
SAN ANTONIO – Military City, USA has looked more like a city at war this week with daily military training exercises in the downtown San Antonio area. Those near designated training locations have seen or heard low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, explosions, and troops running downtown. The U.S. Army has...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology expands to bring STEM interactive experiences
SAN ANTONIO – A local museum that is delivering STEM in captivating and inspiring ways and allows kids’ imaginations to run wild has recently expanded. The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology or SAMSAT, has expanded to the Tech Port Center and Arena on the Southwest Side and now offers new STEM interactive experiences.
KSAT 12
‘First of its kind’ one-stop shop created for food, job assistance at San Antonio Food Bank
It was an idea so simple and obvious that Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank said, “This was a no-brainer, right?”. Yet now, Cooper said the “first of its kind” partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo, could serve as a national model. Having...
KSAT 12
Lucky the dog reunited with owner after he left home, strolled Lackland AFB without notice
SAN ANTONIO – This is a story about Lucky, the lucky dog. Animal Care Services said Lucky, a senior golden retriever, was reunited with his owner after he apparently left his home — without notice — and was found wandering Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base.
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers share videos of intense military training in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Special urban training by the U.S. Army continued Wednesday for a third night in downtown San Antonio. Videos taken this week by KSAT viewers show active drills from military members as they operate helicopters and other aircraft near the Alamodome. Watch video in player below and...
KSAT 12
Gridiron Heroes
SAN ANTONIO, TX – “We cheer these young men on the football field. Let’s make sure we don’t forget them now.”. Those are the words Eddie Canales said as he accepted his CNN Heroes award in 2011 from Kurt Warner. Eddie Canales was recognized for his extraordinary contribution to helping young athletes who sustained a spinal cord injury while playing high school football.
KSAT 12
I-35 reopens in San Marcos after downed telecommunication line issue
SAN MARCOS, Texas – All northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 between McCarty Lane and Wonder World Drive in San Marcos have reopened, city officials said. The highway was closed down Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler pulled down a telecommunication line, city officials said. “Thanks to the quick...
Comments / 0