Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Kansas City police officers investigating man's death as 'suspicious'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for four bank robberies

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for robbing four banks within a span of about two weeks. Joseph P. Hall, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hall was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

