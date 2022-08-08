Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at convenience store in KCMO
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Woman dead, man at hospital after shooting outside KC gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a deadly shooting at a Kansas City gas station. Officers were called to a convenience store on Independence Avenue Saturday morning around 10:00 for a shooting call. They found two adults shot in the parking...
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal shooting at convenience store parking lot
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Saturday in the 1900 block of Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Friday night hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person was killed in a hit-and-run accident Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri. Just before midnight, a black Chevrolet Tahoe struck a gray Subaru Outback near 19th and Baltimore.
One dead after hit-and-run crash near Truman
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a person Saturday night.
Kansas City police looking for family of young girl they found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police....
Gunfire sends one man to hospital with life-threatening wounds.
One man is in critical condition after being shot about 9:45 Friday night in the 3500 block of Spruce Avenue in KCMO
Kansas City police officers investigating man’s death as ‘suspicious’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.
KCPD investigating suspicious death near 60th, Agnes
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue.
Authorities increase reward for information in 2021 homicide at Matney Park
Nearly a year after Skylar Needham was shot and killed at Matney Park in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities still need the public's help with information that can lead to an arrest in his death.
Woman charged with attempted kidnapping, eluding Kansas City police
A Kansas City woman is accused of trying to kidnap a boy who was with his father, then leading police on a chase in Jackson County.
Court Docs: Kansas City woman led police on chase after trying to kidnap child
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman who allegedly led police on a chase after trying to kidnap a 5-year-old has been charged in the incident.
Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday. According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the...
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting at Swope Park which may have stemmed from an argument that turned into gunfire after midnight Wednesday. The Metro Patrol Division, Assault Squad and crime scene investigators arrived and found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around...
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
Kansas City firefighters battle apartment fire on Virginia Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters battled a large fire Wednesday night at an apartment building in the 4400 block of Virginia Avenue. Firefighters were called just before 10 p.m. to see a car and the building on fire. Fire crews determined no one was inside and battled...
Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud
A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
Kansas City families fight for access to cemetery
A family says locked gates and accessibility issues at the Mid-America Muslim Cemetery in Kansas City keep some from visiting loved ones.
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for four bank robberies
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for robbing four banks within a span of about two weeks. Joseph P. Hall, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hall was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
