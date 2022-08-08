Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, pets of the week
Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
CBS News
Furever Home: Meet Oliver, a good boy in need of a loving home
In this edition of "Furever Home," get to know Oliver, a handsome and well-behaved boy who gets along well with other dogs, chickens and even a cat. He's available for adoption through TruRescue.org.
Stray is going down well with cats, but not dogs
Real-life feline friends are enchanted by the new game
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022
Murphy is a laid-back dog that will gladly join you for an evening porch sit to watch the happenings of the neighborhood (leashed if not fenced in). She enjoys hanging out with her people whether that’s doing yard work or catching up on the latest Netflix show, Murphy is by your side. Also, belly rubs are the key to Murphy's heart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
Quiet cat: 7 least noisy felines and how to reduce excessive meowing
A quiet cat can be a wonderful thing to have. While, on the whole, most cats are generally quiet, if you've ever shared a home with an excessively vocal feline it can get a bit much after a while. It can be hard to get on with day-to-day stuff when you have a garrulous cat constantly voicing its disapproval and demanding to see the manager.
dailyphew.com
Young Boy Opens A Unique Animal Shelter And He Has Already Rescued 22 Dogs And 4 Cats
In the never-ending conflict between boomers and zoomers, we can often overlook heartwarming examples of good deeds that happen around the world and defy the stereotypes of generations. Eduardo Caioado from Anápolis, Brazil has always been passionate about helping animals in need. He has been rescuing abandoned animals around his...
pethelpful.com
21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs
I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California dog rescue brings comfort to seniors as well as to their furry friends
Furry friends of all kinds can come from animal shelters, rescue organizations and breeders — but one pet nonprofit is different than most others. Peace of Mind Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization with a mission to be a resource for senior people and, in many cases, senior dogs.
CVAS: Meet Davidson and Benji, pets of the week
Meet Davidson and Benji, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Davidson and Benji would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
pethelpful.com
The Cost of Dog Grooming for Anxious Pets
For over four years, I have been the lucky pet parent to a 17-pound Maltipoo. If you are preparing to get a dog, consider the cost of grooming before choosing a breed with a thick coat. A short-haired breed may be preferable if you don't want to deal with the costs and hassles of taking a dog to a groomer.
topdogtips.com
Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs
While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
Do dogs get tired of barking? What dog breeds bark the most? Your pup’s behavior explained
Man's best friend sure can cause a ruckus sometimes. But do they ever tire of their own barking? When should you be concerned? Here's what to know.
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
dailypaws.com
Watch This Cat Comfort His Golden Retriever Buddy's Puppy in Heartwarming TikTok
I think every family has that one aunt or uncle who just can't wait to tag in and shower every new baby in the family with love. In Hanna Colson's world, Fig fills that role, and Fig takes his job seriously. But first we meet Olive, Colson's golden retriever. She...
catingtonpost.com
4 Games You Can Teach Cats and Dogs To Play Together
Cat owners who have or are thinking of adding a canine addition to their household may wonder how they can get their cat and dog to play together. After all, cats and dogs aren’t supposed to get along, or that’s what they say. In reality, cats and dogs...
People
Pet Owners Say Their Pups Can Play with This Dog Toy Set for Hours — and They're Just $2 Apiece Right Now
People who love dogs also tend to love spoiling them. After all, dogs are loyal companions, ready to greet you when you get home at the end of a long day. So there really never is a wrong time to treat your pup to some brand new toys, and shoppers are loving a 10-piece dog toy set from Amazon that you can snag on sale right now.
petcreeks.com
12 Tips On How To Stop My Dog From Barking At Other Dogs
How to stop my dog from barking at other dogs is exactly what this post aims at resolving. When thinking of how to stop your dog from barking at other dogs you should first try to understand the reason for such an attitude. Sometimes when dogs bark at other dogs...
katzenworld.co.uk
Brother-and-Sister Hospice Cats Named Joint National Cat of the Year 2022
A pair of rescue cats who spend their days comforting patients, families and staff at a hospice have been named joint National Cat of the Year 2022. Jasper and Willow beat hundreds of other entries to be named overall winners in the nation’s biggest celebration of pet cats, organised by Cats Protection and held at London’s Savoy Hotel on Thursday 4 August.
Star News
Philadelphia, PA
569
Followers
447
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Philadelphia, PA.https://starnewsphilly.com/
Comments / 0