Cherry Hill, NJ

Franklin County Free Press

Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, pets of the week

Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022

Murphy is a laid-back dog that will gladly join you for an evening porch sit to watch the happenings of the neighborhood (leashed if not fenced in). She enjoys hanging out with her people whether that’s doing yard work or catching up on the latest Netflix show, Murphy is by your side. Also, belly rubs are the key to Murphy's heart.
PETS
PetsRadar

Quiet cat: 7 least noisy felines and how to reduce excessive meowing

A quiet cat can be a wonderful thing to have. While, on the whole, most cats are generally quiet, if you've ever shared a home with an excessively vocal feline it can get a bit much after a while. It can be hard to get on with day-to-day stuff when you have a garrulous cat constantly voicing its disapproval and demanding to see the manager.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Young Boy Opens A Unique Animal Shelter And He Has Already Rescued 22 Dogs And 4 Cats

In the never-ending conflict between boomers and zoomers, we can often overlook heartwarming examples of good deeds that happen around the world and defy the stereotypes of generations. Eduardo Caioado from Anápolis, Brazil has always been passionate about helping animals in need. He has been rescuing abandoned animals around his...
PETS
pethelpful.com

21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs

I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

CVAS: Meet Davidson and Benji, pets of the week

Meet Davidson and Benji, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Davidson and Benji would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
pethelpful.com

The Cost of Dog Grooming for Anxious Pets

For over four years, I have been the lucky pet parent to a 17-pound Maltipoo. If you are preparing to get a dog, consider the cost of grooming before choosing a breed with a thick coat. A short-haired breed may be preferable if you don't want to deal with the costs and hassles of taking a dog to a groomer.
PETS
topdogtips.com

Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs

While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
PETS
petpress.net

Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs

Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
PETS
catingtonpost.com

4 Games You Can Teach Cats and Dogs To Play Together

Cat owners who have or are thinking of adding a canine addition to their household may wonder how they can get their cat and dog to play together. After all, cats and dogs aren’t supposed to get along, or that’s what they say. In reality, cats and dogs...
PETS
petcreeks.com

12 Tips On How To Stop My Dog From Barking At Other Dogs

How to stop my dog from barking at other dogs is exactly what this post aims at resolving. When thinking of how to stop your dog from barking at other dogs you should first try to understand the reason for such an attitude. Sometimes when dogs bark at other dogs...
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Brother-and-Sister Hospice Cats Named Joint National Cat of the Year 2022

A pair of rescue cats who spend their days comforting patients, families and staff at a hospice have been named joint National Cat of the Year 2022. Jasper and Willow beat hundreds of other entries to be named overall winners in the nation’s biggest celebration of pet cats, organised by Cats Protection and held at London’s Savoy Hotel on Thursday 4 August.
PETS
