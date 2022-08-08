Read full article on original website
Winchester’s rich agricultural heritage will be showcased in annual Tractor and Implement show.
Submitted News In 2016 it was decided to add a tractor show to the lineup of events held during the annual Winches
Times Gazette
Save A Warrior event Sept. 18
A Wheels for Warriors Car Show and POW/MIA Tribute Ceremony will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Lake View Loft near Hillsboro. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Save A Warrior Foundation that works to prevent suicides and heal post traumatic stress among the nation’s veterans, active duty military members, and first responders.
Times Gazette
Sassy Sisters open in Greenfield
Chelsi Ertel has run Sassy Sisters Boutique since 2018 online, but last month opened a storefront in downtown Greenfield at 228 Jefferson St. The shop is located within Posey’s Plaza, Greenfield’s new retail incubator space. In addition to the storefront and online, Ertel said she also has a...
Times Gazette
Officials tour AGMC facility
Last week Greenfield officials toured the new wing at Adena Greenfield Medical Center (AGMC), which is on track to be completed next month. It’s a project that will provide better services to the community it serves, according to an update provided by AGMC Administrator Josh McCoy during a city council meeting a couple months ago.
wnewsj.com
Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
Times Gazette
AAA7 celebrating 50 years of service
The year 2022 is an exciting one for our agency as we celebrate 50 years of service to our district. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was established in 1972 through the Older Americans Act of 1965 to plan and provide a comprehensive and coordinated system of care through in-home and community-based supportive and nutritional services.
Great Inland Seafood Festival underway at Newport’s Festival Park, fun, food, and entertainment for all
Great Inland Seafood Festival is underway — and free to attend — at Newport Festival Park On Riverboat Row through Sunday. The annual Great Inland Seafood Festival is one of the city’s longest-running events and the only one in town where you can get fresh, WHOLE MAINE LOBSTERS at a special price.
‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio
OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
Times Gazette
Rebuilt McDonald’s is open
The rebuilt and modernized Hillsboro McDonald’s location reopened for business on Tuesday after more than a three-month hiatus when the old building, which had stood on North High Street for half a century, was razed and a new building sporting an updated, contemporary architectural design and interior was built in its place, according to owner Leigh Chamness.
thexunewswire.com
18 AMELIA OLIVE BRANCH ROAD
~NEWLY REMODELED~ - Offering 2 Bedroom 1 full bath STARTING AT $745-$895. Apartment includes spacious floor plans, plenty of closet space . Professionally managed with an On site Manager. 24hr. emergency maintenance. Ask about the Special!. Available to show at your convenience. Please call or text Michelle 513 739 9205.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Times Gazette
Governor visits Lynchburg Lions
The Lynchburg Lions Club held its monthly dinner meeting Aug. 8 at the Lions Club Building in Lynchburg. The special guest was John Hibbs, who currently serves District OH-6 as district governor. Hibbs is a member of the Wilmington Lions Club. He discussed many of the district Lions events and projects. He also reviewed his personal background in the Lions. Following his presentation, the local members discussed various projects and activities of the Lynchburg club. In addition, the members heard from Sawyer Knedler, who gave an update on his Eagle Scout project which includes several projects for the Lions Club. Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions Treasurer Chris Hamlin, Hibbs, and Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth.
Times Gazette
Cash for cows, hunting at RFL, Amazing Race
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
It is back-to-school time
It’s back-to-school time in the school districts throughout Highland County. The Fairfield Local School District started classes Wednesday, Aug. 10, and classes will begin next week for the other districts in the county. High school and middle school students at the Fairfield Local School District are in class from...
Deer hunting temporarily allowed at nature preserves
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will temporarily open fourteen state nature preserves to deer hunters.
Times Gazette
SSCC holding auditions for ‘steel Magnolias’
SSCC Theatre will hold auditions for the fall production of “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling. Open to community members and students, auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.
thexunewswire.com
7901 S. State Route 48
Large 10+ bedroom great for wedding venue, corporate team meetings, and trainings - A Large Space for any occasion- This is a large property that is very unique for Airbnb. Could be used for hosting large family get togethers, small weddings, work functions or team projects, youth groups, small conferences, or just a getaway with friends. Host a cooking experience in our state-of-the art kitchen. 10 Bedrooms, all with connecting full bathrooms. Close to Montgomery, Kenwood, and Blueash, and just what you need for your large gathering. This property is handicap accessible.
wnewsj.com
Live music downtown Friday night
WILMINGTON — Enjoy an evening of blues and soul by the Eric Jerardi Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the stage at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1224. “Eric and his band will take you on a ride of soulful blues that you will not want to miss.”
Times Gazette
Today’s society could take a lesson
It was the kind of neighborhood where every kid should fortunate enough to spend part of their childhood. It was a different time, for sure, but thinking back on the people who lived there, I’m not sure if it was the different time or the people who lived there that made it so special.
