ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Man pleads guilty to shooting trooper in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. (WRAL) - A man will serve at least 34 years in prison for shooting a State Highway Patrol trooper in 2019. WRAL says John Jones pled guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

19-year-old arrested for July murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Vanceboro, NC
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
County
Craven County, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting

GREENVILLE – An arrest has been made in a July shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody, without incident, Thursday evening after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County drug trafficker sentenced

NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced that Gemean Tiyoung Moore, 42, of Washington pled guilty and was sentenced Wednesday on drug-related charges. Moore pled guilty to three counts of Trafficking in Heroin, three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, one count […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Robbery suspect arrested in Rich Square

RICH SQUARE – A Scotland Neck man has been arrested for a robbery that occurred on July 1. Tyquan Mitchell, age 19, was located on Aug. 9 at a residence in Rich Square. There, he was arrested by Sgt. W. Killian, Lt. A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed, and Deputy B. White of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office along with Chief W. Smith of the Rich Square Police Department.
RICH SQUARE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Firearms#False Pretense#Witn
WITN

Man behind bars in Edgecombe County for several drug charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man in Edgecombe County is behind bars for several drug charges. Law enforcement got a warrant and searched Waldo Pittman’s home on Marshall Lane in Rocky Mount Thursday. While searching the home, law enforcement found Crack Cocaine packaged for sale. Waldo was charged with...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

DOT worker killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have located and arrested Jamari Powell, 31, in connection to Friday’s hit-and-run that killed Anna Bradshaw, an NCDOT employee. The 11-year veteran of the NCDOT was killed while cleaning up debris on the...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed. The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting. On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
WNCT

Goldsboro police seeking suspect after teen shot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police say they are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured a teen on Wednesday. Police responded around 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Hinson Street. They found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North William Street. The teen, later identified as […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

One dead after head-on collision in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy