San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Hot Chicken, Filipino Cuisine and Texas BBQ with a Twist

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a Filipino restaurant in the Alamo City serving delicious and modern takes on Filipino classics.
KSAT 12

Restaurant Weeks kicks off Saturday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – More than 75 participating San Antonio restaurants will offer fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual Restaurant Weeks event, which runs Aug. 13-27. Participating restaurants will offer brunch, lunch, and dinner specials priced between $20 and $55, and reservations are highly recommended, according to Culinaria’s press release.
KSAT 12

Visit the San Antonio Zoo on Friday for only $8 for World Elephant Day

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday in honor of World Elephant Day. The goal of World Elephant Day is to “create awareness of the urgent plight of African and Asian elephants and to share knowledge and positive solutions for the better care of the species,” according to zoo officials.
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 11, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a back-to-school drive with a famous singer, a local Food Network star shares back-to-school meals, some of the best fried chicken in the nation and it’s Thirsty Thursday!. Singer Austin Mahone is coming to see us at Market Square ahead of...
KSAT 12

Your guide to attending the KSAT Pigskin Classic VIP party

SAN ANTONIO – The countdown to the KSAT Pigskin Classic has started — and we’re thrilled several football fans have chosen to join us at the KSAT exclusive party in the Alamodome press box!. With delicious food, a centerfield view of the game, and smiles and laughs...
KSAT 12

Gridiron Heroes

SAN ANTONIO, TX – “We cheer these young men on the football field. Let’s make sure we don’t forget them now.”. Those are the words Eddie Canales said as he accepted his CNN Heroes award in 2011 from Kurt Warner. Eddie Canales was recognized for his extraordinary contribution to helping young athletes who sustained a spinal cord injury while playing high school football.
KSAT 12

I-35 reopens in San Marcos after downed telecommunication line issue

SAN MARCOS, Texas – All northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 between McCarty Lane and Wonder World Drive in San Marcos have reopened, city officials said. The highway was closed down Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler pulled down a telecommunication line, city officials said. “Thanks to the quick...
