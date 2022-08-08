Read full article on original website
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
Netflix: 10 Best Fantasy Films To Watch After 'The Sandman'
The Sandman by Neil Gaiman has been on everyone's radar because of the new Netflix series. At first, to gear up for the excitement of the adaptation, there was an audiobook with actors like James McAvoy, Taron Egerton, and Andy Serkis. Fans have considered Gaiman's work to be a bit dense because of the world-building, metaphors, and many complex characters.
How to Watch 'Secret Headquarters': Is the Owen Wilson Superhero Film Streaming or in Theaters?
While superhero films and shows have become rather ubiquitous over the past several years, most of them are told from the point of view of the hero, not the people around them. Secret Headquarters chooses to tell a superhero story from a different point of view, focusing on a superhero’s son and his discovery of his father’s secret headquarters.
'The Resort' Showrunner on How Baltasar Became the Captain America of Timelines
Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Resort.From showrunner and executive producer Andy Siara (Palm Springs), The Resort is a comedy-mystery series unlike no other. The premise may start off in a familiar place: married couple Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti) decide to vacation in the Mayan Riviera at the Oceana Vista Resort for their anniversary. The two have clearly been out of touch for some time, and the trip itself may or may not make all the difference. When Emma stumbles upon an unsolved mystery connected to the disappearance of two guests at a now-defunct resort on the same island 15 years ago, the couple wanders down a rabbit hole consisting of bizarre twists and turns, unanswered questions, and lots of intrigue and danger. In addition to Harper and Milioti, the series also flashes back to that fateful trip in the past, in which Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones)'s Sam finds himself unexpectedly connecting with another resort guest, Violet (Nina Bloomgarden), while on a trip with his parents and girlfriend, Hannah (Debby Ryan). The series also stars Nick Offerman, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Gabriela Cartol, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Ben Sinclair, Michael Hitchcock, and Parvesh Cheena.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Is Set in the ‘Riverdale’ Universe Says Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin fans may have caught a surprising reference in Episode 6 that implies that the reboot series is set in the same universe as another gritty teen drama: Riverdale. After the episode, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin executive producer and Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that indeed both shows share the same universe.
How 'The Sandman' and 'Lucifer' Offer Two Equally Brilliant Takes on the Same Source Material
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.Despite being a part of the DC Universe, Netflix has been deep in the business of Neil Gaiman's mythological characters from The Sandman. Of course, this is shown in the loving recreation of the original comics that has just been adapted into a TV show starring Tom Sturridge as Dream and featuring other iconic actors like Kirby Howell-Baptiste, David Thewlis, and Jenna Coleman. But given how different the two series are, one would be forgiven for missing that the Netflix show Lucifer, which wrapped up in summer of 2021, was also based on the same source material as The Sandman. That's right, Tom Ellis' take on the Devil is, at least in the comics, the same exact Satan played by Gwendoline Christie in Sandman.
10 Best Thriller Series of All Time, According To IMDB
Narcos - 8.7. Narcos deserves a lot of credit. It gave Pedro Pascal the chance to shine in a leading role and surrounded him with other exceptional actors, including Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook, and Paulina Gaitan. The show ran for three seasons, airing thirty episodes that chronicled the criminal activity of the infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and the other drug kingpins active in this era.
7 Best TV Shows About Stand-Up Comedy, From 'Hacks' to 'Seinfeld'
While it may seem simple to depict stand-up comedy on screen — simply point the camera at the subject telling jokes, and you’re home free — a truly satisfying series about the ins and outs of both live comedy performance and the life of a stand-up is a rare find. Often, the stand-up on screen must be genuinely funny (an audience of people laughing won’t save the scene from that), or, alternatively, both the jokes themselves and the camera must reflect where the character is at during that point in their lives or in their stand-up career. However, there are a few television series that do all of the above, and also manage to make us root for their protagonists the whole way through. From slapstick '90s sitcoms like Seinfeld to more recent, moodier dark comedies like Hacks, the following titles are exceptional in their depiction of stand-up comedy.
'Fatal Attraction' Casts Jessica Harper, John Getz, and Toks Olagundoye
Jessica Harper is set to star in the upcoming Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+, Deadline confirms. Rounding out the cast are John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds), and newcomer Isabella Briggs, who are all expected to play key recurring roles. Previously announced cast members include Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman.
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
How to Watch 'Cosmic Love': Where Is the New Reality Dating Show Streaming?
From Love Is Blind to The Bachelor, it seems like reality TV continues to have a soft spot for romantic matches. Also centered on finding true love, Cosmic Love is a new show that will test out the possibility of finding an ideal partner based on zodiac signs. Led by Jess Castro (the showrunner behind Love Island and American Idol), the series focuses on four individuals representing the four classical elements: air, water, fire, and earth. They all attend a retreat in the hopes of leaving there ready for the altar with an astrologically compatible soulmate. As they mingle, cross a couple options off of their list, and eventually decide on a match, the participants must conclude whether they have fallen in love with their future spouse based solely on what the stars have to say.
In Michael Shannon’s Career of Wild Performances, ‘Premium Rush’ May Be His Wildest
Even though it is now only a decade old, Premium Rush feels like it would never be made today. There’s not anything particularly challenging or subversive about David Koepp’s high concept chase movie, but it represents the exact type of project that is so often denied a theatrical release, and sent directly to streaming. Mid-budget star vehicles with no award season or franchise prospects are almost entirely absent in the modern Hollywood ecosystem.
'Five Days at Memorial' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Drama Miniseries
Memorial Medical Center in Uptown New Orleans was supposed to be a shelter from the storm, but after Hurricane Katrina struck in August 2005, Memorial Hospital became embroiled in a storm of controversy when 45 corpses were found after the evacuation, some of them allegedly victims of a well-regarded doctor and two respected nurses accused of hastening the death of some patients by injecting them with lethal doses of drugs. Five Days at Memorial chronicles the ungodly first five days inside Memorial Medical Center after the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina marooned the hospital, knocked out power and running water, and sent the temperatures inside rocketing above 100 degrees, forcing staffers to smash windows to ventilate the building.
From Hans to Evelyn Deavor, Best Disney and Pixar Twist Villains
As Disney has entered the modern age, the unambiguously over-the-top depictions of classic villainy have been phased out in favor of stories with no clear-cut villains, deriving conflict from broader concepts than just an outright "bad-guy". While some films have achieved this through tackling inner-family and emotional self-discovery, most films have implemented a shocking twist villain whose unassuming nature is later revealed to be more realistically diabolical than the classic fairy tale baddies.
Rita Moreno Joins Melissa Joan Hart's 'Santa Bootcamp' at Lifetime
Actress is set to star in the Lifetime Christmas movie, Santa Bootcamp. The film also serves as Melissa Joan Hart’s fourth directorial project for the network. Alongside Moreno, other cast members include Tony Award-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray), Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead), Patrick Kassidy, Justin Gaston, Deanne Bray, and Zyra Singleton. Santa Bootcamp serves as a reunion between Hart and Winokur, as they both starred in Lifetime’s A Very Nutty Christmas.
Lucy Liu Joins 'A Man in Full' Limited Series at Netflix
Hollywood superstar Lucy Liu has barely taken a break from the TV world and is already gearing up to return. As Variety reports exclusively, the Kill Bill and Charlie's Angels star is joining Netflix limited series A Man in Full, which has been ordered by the streamer in a slate of six one-hour episodes back in November. The series will center around a real estate mogul who falls from grace when faced with sudden bankruptcy, and the people around him who try to take advantage of his downfall.
Why You'll Love Kieran Culkin's 'Igby Goes Down' Performance If You Love 'Succession'
Kieran Culkin’s foul-mouthed Roman Roy has become one of the standout characters on HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Culkin’s vulgar, erratic performance as the youngest child of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) manages to go viral every week with his meme-worthy expressions and hilarious quips. However, Roman is also taken to task for his ignorance and privilege; whether it's accidentally blowing up a missile or inadvertently sending an intimate photo during a board meeting, Roman is constantly getting embarrassed.
10 Best South Korean Romance TV Series of the 21st Century (So Far)
Due to their compelling plots and strong (though occasionally predictable) plot twists, K-dramas and K-movies have become a global phenomenon and popular culture since the 2000s. However, with excellent projects like Parasite or Squid Game, the South Korean film industry has just recently piqued the curiosity of the globe. Thus,...
'Star Wars': 10 Best Cantina Aliens
Ready to embark on their galactic adventure Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) enter the Mos Eisley cantina looking for a pilot to smuggle them to Alderaan in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). Entering the smoke soaked bar, audiences were immersed into the galaxy far, far away with a wide array of alien patrons that couldn't be bothered by some routine dismemberment and blaster fire.
Where To Find The Pixar Ball Easter Egg In Every 90s and 2000s Pixar Movie
Since its feature film debut in 1995, Pixar Animation Studios has become the king of Easter eggs, sending viewers on bigger and bigger scavenger hunts with each new movie. Known for their signature Easter eggs, fans can almost always guarantee they'll spot the following in every Pixar film: A113, the Pizza Planet truck, a reference to the studio's next release, and John Ratzenberger up until 2020s Onward.
