Biden: U.S. government is committed to helping Eastern Kentucky recover from deadly floods

President Joe Biden pledged during a trip to Kentucky that the federal government will be in the state for the long haul to help people and damaged communities recover from historic flooding.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited Eastern Kentucky Monday and viewed damage from the July 28 floods.

“I promise we’re not leaving,” Biden said during a news conference in Breathitt County. “The federal government and all its resources, we are not leaving.”

Biden told state and local officials not to hesitate to ask for federal help.

“I promise you, if it’s legal we’re gonna do it,” he said.

The Bidens flew into Lexington Monday morning aboard Air Force One and then took a helicopter to Eastern Kentucky. They were accompanied by Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, as they met with flood victims. U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell were also on the trip.

Biden saw devastated homes and debris strung along the banks of Troublesome Creek from the air and the ground. The backdrop of an outdoor news conference was a badly damaged mobile home.

Biden said the damage was heartbreaking. He mentioned in particular the deaths of four children in one family in Knott County.

“You think ‘My God, what a devastating thing to be a parent in that circumstance,” Biden said.

Biden talked about the disaster in the context of other damaging events such as wildfires in the Western U.S., saying the nation had “suffered the consequences” of climate change.

His visit came a day after the Senate approved Biden wish-list legislation that includes measures aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The House must still act on the bill.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive to the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky., ahead of their trip to Eastern Kentucky to view damage from catastrophic flooding. Marcus Dorsey/mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Beshear said during a news conference with Biden at an elementary school in Breathitt County that the state was going to add one death to the previous death toll of 37 after Aaron “Mick” Crawford, a high school football player in Knott County, fell ill while trying to help with cleanup and died.

Beshear also said two people are still missing .

“This is the most devastating and deadly flooding event, certainly in my lifetime,” Beshear said.

Criswell said FEMA has 700 staffers in Eastern Kentucky working on the disaster. There have been more than 134,000 meals distributed so far, and the government has paid out more than $13 million in direct aid to more than 800 people in 12 counties who suffered flooding damage, she said.

Rogers, a Republican who represents the flooded region, and Beshear thanked Biden for a quick disaster declaration that allowed resources to start getting to people.

Rogers complimented the resilience of Eastern Kentucky residents.

“The spirit of the people of Eastern Kentucky shines through,” Rogers said.

President Joe Biden attends a briefing with state and local leaders at Marie Roberts Elementary School in Breathitt County, Kentucky. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Biden met with families in Breathitt County whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the flooding. He shook hands and posed for photos.

Phyllis Bush said Biden told her she would not be forgotten. Bush, 73, and her husband Willie, 77, had to be rescued by boat early July 28 as Troublesome Creek rose three feet or so in their house at Lost Creek.

Bush said she was overwhelmed to meet the president.

“It means a lot and it was such an honor,” she said.

Jared Neace, whose mobile home was knocked off the foundation and washed more than 100 yards, said Biden seemed down to earth.

Neace said he had seen some disparaging comments on social media about Biden’s visit — Donald Trump carried the flood-damaged region 4 to 1 in 2020 — but it meant a lot to him that Biden would come to see the damage and pledge the nation’s help.

“If this guy’s willing to help, so be it,” he said.

Neace said Biden acknowledged the role that coal-mining in Eastern Kentucky played in building America.

He said Biden said “‘It’s time to give back to you guys.’“

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said Biden’s trip will help keep a focus on the devastated region as it faces hundreds of millions in costs to recover.

“To me the benefit is the attention, the national attention,” said Williams, an independent. “He keeps it on the front page of the paper a few more days.”

That could help in getting support, he said.

President Biden arrives in Lexington before tour of Eastern Kentucky flood damage

Biden’s second trip to survey disaster damage in Kentucky

It was Biden’s second trip in eight months to Kentucky to see devastating damage from a natural disaster. The president visited Western Kentucky last December a few days after tornadoes decimated several cities and killed 80 people.

Biden toured Mayfield and Dawson Springs in December, talked with survivors, prayed with the mayor of Mayfield and others and pledged that the federal government would support the recovery over the long haul .

The worst of the flooding in Eastern Kentucky happened early July 28, when torrential rainfall caused creeks and rivers to surge out of their banks , carrying away homes, inundating businesses, schools and churches, buckling roads, knocking down power lines and washing out bridges and waterlines.

On the North Fork of the Kentucky River at Whitesburg, the water rose more than six feet higher than a record that had stood for 65 years.

The flood killed dozens of people , making it the deadliest since the 1930s .

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Lost Creek, Ky., on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, about the recovery efforts following flooding in Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were in the area for a tour along with by local, state and federal officials and also people whose homes were destroyed in the flooding. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

State and local officials haven’t yet come up with an estimate on the amount of damage, but Williams said cleanup and rebuilding will likely cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Williams said Floyd County alone had 300 homes and businesses flooded.

“We’ve never had numbers like that,” he said, but pointed out the brunt of the storm was even greater in other counties.

Members of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation in recent days have mentioned the need for sustained spending to help the region recover.

Rogers, who represents the flooded area, said on Aug. 4 after seeing the damage from a helicopter that the flash flooding “was a natural disaster of epic proportions that we haven’t met in our lifetime.”

“The work to rebuild must be well funded, well orchestrated and long-lasting,” Rogers said.

In a speech Saturday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the response to the disaster by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal agencies had been extraordinary, and that continued federal help will be a key to the recovery.

“Once rebuilding begins, their role will only grow,” he said of FEMA.

The region decimated by the flooding faced daunting economic challenges even before the turmoil of muddy water.

Five of the first seven counties where Biden approved a disaster declaration allowing individual assistance to flood victims are among the 100 poorest in the nation , based on a measure by the Appalachian Regional Commission that considers poverty and unemployment rates and per capita market income.

Flash flooding in Perry County, Ky., on July 28, 2022 washed a mobile home owned by Eunice Howard more than 100 yards down Grapevine Creek and smashed it against a bridge. Bill Estep/bestep@herald-leader.com

In Knott County, for instance, which saw the most deaths in the flood, per capita market income was $15,320 in 2020, compared to $33,388 for Kentucky and $46,638 nationally, according to the ARC.

Per capita market income is a measure of total personal income in a county but it doesn’t count what are called transfer payments such as retirement and disability benefits.

On another measure, the percentage of people living in poverty, the rate in all the counties hit hardest by the flood topped 20% between 2016 and 2020 — compared to 12.8% nationally. The rate was over 30% in some areas, according to ARC.

The counties have also lost thousands of jobs in the coal industry, which was once the mainstay of the Eastern Kentucky economy but began a steep slide a decade ago.

There has been some job growth over the last 18 months driven in part by high prices for natural gas, which competes with coal, but there are still far fewer people mining coal than in recent years.

A vehicle is submerged in Troublesome Creek near Dwarf, Ky., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Flood waters devastated many communities in Eastern Kentucky last week. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Coal employment averaged 2,797 in Eastern Kentucky in the first three months of this year, compared with 13,112 in 2012, according to the state Energy and Environment Cabinet.

Perry County, where eight people died in the flood, had 559 people mining coal or working at preparation plants in the first three months of this year. That was up significantly over the same period in 2021, but a decade earlier it had more than 1,500 coal jobs.

The loss in coal production means local governments receive far less money than they once did from a tax on mined coal, and counties with an occupational tax receive less revenue because fewer people are working.

A number of counties in the region have also been losing population, in part because of people moving away to find work, which also contributes to them having more deaths than births.

Knott County lost 12.8% of its population between 2010 and 2020. There were 1,740 more people who moved out than in, and 351 more deaths than births, according to the Kentucky State Data Center at the University of Louisville.

In neighboring Letcher County, the population loss was 12.1%, with negative net migration of 2,375 people and 591 more deaths than births.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden meet in Lost Creek, Ky., on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, with people whose homes were destroyed by the flash floods in Eastern Kentucky in late July. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Still, officials have lauded the strength of the people in the region and their work to support each other in a difficult time.

“There’s people that lost everything they’ve got but they’re still out there helping,” said Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams.

Williams, the Floyd County judge-executive, said at one point when he was helping deliver supplies to flood victims, a man whose house had flooded told him to take the items to someone who needed them more.

“They’re resilient,” Williams said of people in Eastern Kentucky. “They’re gonna do what they need to do.”

‘We’re survivors’

Barbara Gross held up her cell phone as President Biden’s motorcade passed by on the road to Marie Roberts Elementary School Monday.

Gross had tried to walk to the elementary school to see the president but was turned away by security. Only flood survivors were allowed in, she was told.

“We’re survivors,” Gross said.

Gross and others were mucking and cleaning out the Crucial Memorial Baptist Church on the banks of Lost Creek. The basement has flooded in the past.

“It’s never been on the second floor,” Gross said.

Gross lives not far from the church and has taken cleaning out the church on as a project. Her home, on a hill across the road from Lost Creek, was not damaged by the floods. But she has friends who have lost everything. A couple she knows lost their home and everything in it, she said. The husband’s place of employment has also been wiped out. They applied for FEMA aid.

“They were denied because they made more than $50,000,” Gross said.

Their home may have been paid off at the time it was swept away, she said.

“What are they supposed to do?”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden walk past items destroyed by flashing flooding last month in Eastern Kentucky while the Bidens visited Lost Creek, Ky., on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Beshear said during a news conference that FEMA had gone to great lengths to help and make accommodations, but had denied some people on technicalities, and that the agency’s damage awards are too low. It’s time to fix those issues, he said.

Like many homeowners, the tiny church, with a congregation of about 30 people, also is dealing with a lack of flood insurance.

Gross said most people don’t have flood insurance, in part because many areas that flooded in late July hadn’t before, and because of the cost.

“Who can afford $10,000 a year?” she said.

A few miles from Marie Roberts Elementary School, Tony Willamson, program manager for Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational Christian outreach group, was working at its volunteer center at Providence Pentecostal Church of God on KY 15.

Using volunteers, the group helps remove and clear flooded homes and then uses a special treatment system to kill mold and mold spores.

The volunteers have been inundated with requests for help, Williamson said.

In Breathitt County alone they have received requests for help from 278 homeowners or businesses. They have had 161 volunteers help clear seven homes since Tuesday. The group is also in Floyd County and is working to assist overwhelmed homeowners in surrounding counties.

“We are praying for more,” Williamson said of the volunteers needed to help with storm clean up.

Beshear urged people to donate money and to help with clean up in his remarks on Monday. The area has a huge number of donations, he said. Some of the donated goods are being placed in storage several counties away.

Williamson said too often federal aid to homeowners falls far short of the need. That’s why Samaritan’s Purse has focused on helping homeowners fix homes.

“So many people don’t have insurance or are under-insured,” Williamson said. The group prioritize homeowners with no or little insurance he said.

People can find out more on how to volunteer at spvolunteer.org. They also have volunteer orientations twice a day at the Breathitt County site — 7:30 am and 12:30 pm.

“We will stay until all the needs are met, Williamson said.

Herald-Leader Reporter Chris Leach contributed to this story.