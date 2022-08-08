Read full article on original website
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
qrockonline.com
Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect
On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun. The suspect ignored numerous commands from Officers to stop and to drop the handgun. Officers pursued the suspect to the 600 block of Jerome Street at which time the suspect turned back towards an Officer while still armed with the handgun. The pursuing Officer discharged their weapon, missing the suspect. The suspect then dropped their weapon and was taken into custody. The suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene.
qrockonline.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
qrockonline.com
Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy
The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.
qrockonline.com
New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert
New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons…. Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained the following:. An unknown woman possesed a...
qrockonline.com
Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom
The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
qrockonline.com
Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington
The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
qrockonline.com
Mall Of America Shooting Suspects Captured In Chicago
The two men wanted for last week’s shooting at the Mall of America are now in custody in Chicago. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges yesterday said 21-year-old Shamar Lark and his accomplice 23-year-old Rashad May were arrested for last Thursday’s incident in Minnesota.
qrockonline.com
East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road
The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.
qrockonline.com
Win Will County Fair and Demo Derby Tickets!
Come one come all to the 119th Will County Fair in Peotone. The Will County Fair runs Wednesday, August 24th thru Sunday, August 28th. To get your Family 4-Pack of tickets to the Demolition Derby on Saturday, August 27th, listen to Dawn for the 4’Oclock 4 play for your chance to win!
qrockonline.com
Reporter Explains Why A Savings of over $200,000 For the Rialto Was A problem.
Joliet’s Inspector General has conducted an investigation following an anonymous complaint into an ethics violation by a city councilman. The Patch recieved the Inspector General’s report where it concluded that Joliet Councilman Pat Mudron violated Joliet’s ethics rules and was in a conflict of interest for providing insurance to the Rialto. Patch reporter John Ferek who first broke the story joined WJOL on Friday and says the insurance quote from Larry Jungles of Brown & Brown would 600% higher than their current insurance rate essentially shuttering the Rialto if they couldn’t secure a better rate. The high insurance rate reflected the age of the theatre and the fact that it doesn’t have sprinkler systems in case of a fire.
qrockonline.com
Cop on a Rooftop To Benefit Special Olympics
2022 marks the 20th Anniversary of the Dunkin’ and Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois partnership. The 2022 Cop on a Rooftop event is scheduled statewide for Friday, August 19 from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bolingbrook Police Officers will staff the Dunkin’ location at 245 S. Bolingbrook Drive to rally support for Special Olympics athletes.
qrockonline.com
IDPH Offering Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests For K-12 Public Schools
The Illinois Department of Public Health is providing a shipment of one-million COVID-19 rapid tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago for the upcoming school year. The tests will be provided free of charge.
qrockonline.com
Joliet Public Schools District 86 Welcomes New Academic Advisors
Four new Academic Advisors will be in place for the 2022-2023 school year. Anna Martinkus and Daniel Wikert will join the staff at Gompers Junior High while Kelley Ratajczak will be at Carl Sandburg Elementary and Robert Hauge at Edna Keith Elementary School. Anna Martinkus joins the Joliet District 86...
qrockonline.com
Elwood’s Beer Release plus Win Tickets to Louder than Life!
Listen all week in the morning and afternoon, check out Qrock online digitally, and see us onsite August 20th at Metal Monkey Brewing, 515 Anderson Drive #900 Romeoville from 2-4p, as Q Rock’s own Elwood is going to be broadcasting live , for your chance to win a pair of a weekend GA Pass to Louder than Life in Kentucky 9/22-9/25 . Draw down giveaway for Grand Prize Winners!
qrockonline.com
Win tickets to Blues Brothers Con
Listen to Elwood in the morning for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Elwood Blues himself, Dan Akroyd, along with Jim Belushi for “Blues Brothers Con” in concert at the old Joliet Prison on Friday August 19th!. The Blues Brothers are returning to the...
qrockonline.com
We have your tickets to Hairball!
Hairball…..the Ultimate 80’s Hair Band and Arena Rock Experience is coming to the Watseka Family Festival, Friday night, August 26th. Seeing Hairball is like seeing 20 bands in one night. To get your tickets, listen to Elwood at 7:15a in the morning for your chance to win a pair!
