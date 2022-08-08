Father accused of killing child in 2020 appears in court

A Tehachapi man facing murder and child cruelty charges in the death of an infant was in court Monday.

Thirty-year-old Mister Bailey had a felony arraignment hearing during which no bail was set. He's due back in court Tuesday.

Bailey and the child's mother, 28-year-old Sabrina Martinez , were each arrested last month on one count of murder and a number of other charges in the death of their infant son, Major Bailey.

On December 22, 2020, Tehachapi police were notified of an infant not breathing inside an apartment on North Mill Street. The child was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Sabrina Martinez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.