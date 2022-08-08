ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Father accused of killing child in 2020 appears in court

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdtYW_0h9J2EVe00

A Tehachapi man facing murder and child cruelty charges in the death of an infant was in court Monday.

Thirty-year-old Mister Bailey had a felony arraignment hearing during which no bail was set. He's due back in court Tuesday.

Bailey and the child's mother, 28-year-old Sabrina Martinez , were each arrested last month on one count of murder and a number of other charges in the death of their infant son, Major Bailey.

On December 22, 2020, Tehachapi police were notified of an infant not breathing inside an apartment on North Mill Street. The child was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Sabrina Martinez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man charged with murder in woman’s 2020 slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder was filed this week against a man accused of killing a 68-year-old woman two years ago. James Lee Glass is not currently listed in custody in connection with the death of Henryetta Snowden, found dead July 8, 2020, with injuries consistent with an assault at a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehachapi, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Tehachapi, CA
KGET

Man critical after Planz Park stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was severely wounded and listed as critical Wednesday night following a stabbing at Planz Park, according to Bakersfield police. The department said officers were called to the park at South H Street and Planz Road for a report of a stabbing just before 7 p.m. According to police, witnesses […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime News#Police#Arraignment#Violent Crime
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Man shoots at person after argument, arrested

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 73-year-old man was arrested Monday night in Lake Isabella following an investigation which revealed that he shot at another person after an argument, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 7 p.m. deputies responded to the 3100 block of Erskine Creek Road...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

BPD searches for 2 theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a theft in July. BPD said the suspects also used one of the victim’s credit cards. The incident happened July 23 on the 5700 block of Stockdale Highway, according to BPD. The first suspect is described as a Black […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Teen and bystander shot in Downtown Bakersfield, 4 arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shooting on 34th Street just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday that involved a teen and a bystander being shot, according to the department. The department said the 16-year-old boy had multiple gunshot wounds and he is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ralph Bailey assailant sentenced to 2 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who punched radio host Ralph Bailey, shattering his jaw, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison, according to court records. Alexander Vera, 36, pleaded no contest in May to battery with serious bodily injury for assaulting Bailey at KC Steakhouse, repeatedly hitting him and knocking him on his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Inmate escaped custody by ‘discharging’ powdery substance into deputy’s eyes: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales escaped custody after “discharging” a powdery substance into a deputy’s face while being taken to a medical appointment Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:45 a.m. Rosales, 34, was being taken to a medical appointment on F Street near 30th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Loma Bakers gang member sentenced to prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Loma Bakers gang member was sentenced to prison on Monday for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the Department of Justice. Louis Torres “Youngster,” 37, was driving in Bakersfield and stopped by officers for traffic violations on July 23, 2021, according to the department. Torres then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy