Cesar Gracie reveals Nick Diaz competed with two ruptured discs in his neck against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266: “He just didn’t have any strength”

Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
Dana White appreciates Oscar De La Hoya’s apology, but will never be friends: “That guy did way too much damage”
Dana White appreciates Oscar De La Hoya’s apology, but he’s fine not working with him. The two promoters have been embroiled in a heated feud for years. First going at each other’s throats as rivals, things took a personal turn in 2018. De La Hoya began promoting MMA fights, starting with Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3. In turn, White poked fun at the boxer’s addiction problems.
UFC San Diego Results: Gerald Meerschaert stops Bruno Silva in Round 3 (Video)
A middleweight matchup between Bruno Silva and Gerald Meerschaert kicks off tonight’s UFC San Diego main card. Silva (22-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Alex Pereira back in March. That setback snapped a seven-fight winning streak for ‘Blindado’, a run which saw him earn all of his victories by way of knockout / TKO.
Kayla Harrison attempts to lure Cris Cyborg into accepting a fight with winner take all offer
Kayla Harrison is attempting to lure Cris Cyborg into accepting a fight with a winner take all offer. Harrison, is hungry, hungry to fight Cris Cyborg and claim another PFL title this year. The two time champ is ready to fight reigning Bellator featherweight champ Cris Cyborg. Cyborg is currently...
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov “retired too early” to be considered the GOAT of the UFC
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘retired too early’ to be considered the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of the UFC. Nurmagomedov, 33, is considered to be one of the biggest names in the UFC. The Russian born lightweight champion has an unbeaten record of 29-0 in his pro MMA career. ‘The Eagle’ announced his retirement from the UFC in March of 2021.
Pros react after Rory MacDonald suffers TKO loss to Dilano Taylor at PFL 8: “Prob time for him to find another profession”
Former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald collided with Dilano Taylor in the headliner of today’s PFL Playoffs 2 event in Wales. Taylor (10-2 MMA) had stepped up on short notice for the welterweight semi-final bout, this after MacDonald’s original opponent Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw from the event due to Visa issues.
UFC San Diego: ‘Vera vs Cruz’ Weigh-in Results: All Fighters successfully made weight
UFC San Diego kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which take place today, Friday August 12th. The official process starts at 12pm ET. And the fighters’ cut-off to weigh in is 2pm ET. UFC San Diego takes place tomorrow, Saturday, August 13th at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The...
David Onama believes he’s “way better” than Nate Landwehr which will lead to the stoppage win at UFC San Diego: “I’m just going out there to have fun”
David Onama wanted a quick turnaround after his last fight and he got his wish. After Onama picked up a submission win on July 9, he said he was getting right back into the gym to hopefully fight again soon. That ended up being the case as he got the call to face Nate Landwehr at UFC San Diego.
Dominick Cruz says if he doesn’t become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion this would be “pretty useless”
Dominick Cruz has put a lot on the line in his return to the UFC. Cruz ended his lengthy layoff in 2020 against Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title and suffered a TKO loss. He has since rebounded and earned decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz and will now face Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Diego in a pivotal bout for the bantamweight division.
Frankie Edgar shares clip from his stand-up comedy debut, BJ Penn and other fighters react
Frankie Edgar has shared a clip from his stand-up comedy debut. Edgar, 40, competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC. ‘The Answer’ last fought in November of 2021 at UFC 268, where he went down to defeat against Marlon Vera (19-7 MMA) by knockout. It was to be his 4th loss in 5 fights.
Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)
Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
Conor McGregor plays tweet and delete after taking a shot at Islam Makhachev
Conor McGregor is back to the old tweet and delete trick after taking a shot at Islam Makhachev earlier this week. One thing we know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s pretty good at getting under people’s skin – and that he also seems to enjoy it quite a bit. The Irishman tends to come out with some random stuff on social media from time to time and more often than not, it’s concentrated on some of his rivals in the mixed martial arts world.
Dana White shuts down talk of UFC fighters not getting enough money, says they “get paid what they’re supposed to get paid”
Dana White believes UFC fighters make enough money as they all get what they deserve. For the longest time, the talk of fighter pay has been a prominent one in the UFC, as fighters, fans, and media have thought that fighters deserve more. Some fighters have even been vocal in saying they think they are underpaid yet for White, he disagrees with that.
Jamahal Hill disappointed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira December booking: “It’s what we expected, but damn”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill is unhappy with the current top of the division. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off a knockout victory over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 last weekend. The win was his third finish in a row. Hill had previously scored first-round knockouts over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.
Patricky Pitbull to defend lightweight title vs. Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288
Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull has his first assignment as champion. He will face Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288 in November. The Brazilian captured the Bellator lightweight strap with a knockout win over Peter Queally in November 2021. The win avenged a previous defeat to the Irishman from that May. With that, Pitbull joined his brother, Patricio, as a Bellator titleholder.
Magomed Ankalaev responds after Jamahal Hill calls out Jan Blachowicz: “Please don’t play with my food”
Magomed Ankalaev has responded after Jamahal Hill called out Jan Blachowicz for a future Octagon showdown. Ankalaev, 30, (18-1 MMA) is hot off a victory over Anthony Smith (36-17 MMA) at UFC 277 in July of this year. The Russian born light heavyweight fighter is currently ranked #3 in the...
PFL Playoffs 2 Results: Dilano Taylor stops Rory MacDonald in Round 1 (Video)
Former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald squared off with Dilano Taylor in the headliner of today’s PFL Playoffs 2 event in Wales. Taylor (10-2 MMA) stepped in on short notice for the semi-final contest, this after MacDonald’s original opponent Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw from the event due to Visa issues.
Pro fighters make their picks for Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz
In the main event of UFC San Diego, Marlon Vera is set to headline his second straight UFC event as he takes on former champ, Dominick Cruz. Heading into the fight, Vera is a -250 favorite while the former champ is a +190 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the fight,...
Katie Taylor slams Jake Paul for suggesting she cut to featherweight for Amanda Serrano rematch: “I’ve never heard such nonsense in all my life”
Katie Taylor has questioned the logic of Jake Paul for suggesting she should move to featherweight for a rematch with Amanda Serrano. Back in April, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano put on one of the greatest boxing matches of this or any other era. The pair battled it out over the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles and they did so at the world’s most famous arena – Madison Square Garden.
Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after Charles Oliveira suggests Islam Makhachev and his team are “arrogant” individuals: “I simply think he’s starting to feel the pressure of the fight”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is reacting after Charles Oliveira suggested Islam Makhachev and his team are ‘arrogant’ individuals. In a recent interview, Oliveira sent a message of warning to Islam Makhachev and his team, which includes Nurmagomedov, not to be too arrogant heading into UFC 280. Speaking with ‘Sportskeeda‘, Oliveira...
