Thirty suspects were arrested on felony charges during a gang sweep in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The multi-agency SMASH (San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums) operation included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station, as well as officers from several different agencies including the Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Fontana School Police, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments. In total, more than 80 officers converged in San Bernardino to assist with this operation.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO