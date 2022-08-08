Read full article on original website
Settlement talks underway in battle over estate of missing woman, Dia Abrams
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A mediated settlement could end the court battle over the estate of Dia Abrams, a former La Jolla resident who mysteriously went missing in 2020 from her ranch near Idyllwild. Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, currently lives on the ranch and manages the estate as a...
worldanimalnews.com
Cruel Cockfighting Ring Busted In California Where Close To 150 Roosters Were Euthanized
A horrific illegal cockfighting ring that took place late Friday night in Jurupa Valley, California, was busted by authorities resulting in 143 roosters being euthanized. Shockingly, more than 200 people were in attendance to witness the carnage for so-called “entertainment” and gambling purposes. The spectators scattered after deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrived around midnight.
z1077fm.com
TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK
San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
Fontana Herald News
Fire damages building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11
A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions. The building, which has burned multiple...
The Friday Flyer
Man arrested in 2018 death of Canyon Lake man
A San Diego man was arrested in El Cajon Monday by Canyon Lake Police Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for the 2018 fentanyl-poisoning death of Canyon Lake resident Devahn Reed. Christopher Michael Koppa, 36, was arrested and charged with...
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD
Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
Deputies recover Louis Vuitton purse and wallet 2 days after they’re stolen; alleged thief arrested: SBSD
A 47-year-old Victorville man has been arrested after he stole a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet from a car in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The designer purse and wallet, which contained $500 in cash, were taken in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road a few minutes after 11 […]
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
vvng.com
Motorcyclist dies after accident on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
UPDATE 8/13 @ 8:40 am — Through investigation, deputies determined the driver of a Silver Fiat 500L made a left turn from Bear Valley Road into a shopping center parking lot. The driver of a white Suzuki GSX-R600L9 drove west on Bear Valley Road, striking the rear passenger door of the Fiat.
Fontana Herald News
Thirty suspects are arrested on felony charges during gang sweep in San Bernardino
Thirty suspects were arrested on felony charges during a gang sweep in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The multi-agency SMASH (San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums) operation included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station, as well as officers from several different agencies including the Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Fontana School Police, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments. In total, more than 80 officers converged in San Bernardino to assist with this operation.
Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Moreno Valley on Friday. Juan Genaro Figueroa, a 42-year-old Moreno Valley resident, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 25000 block of Santiago Road, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release. The shooter or shooters fled before deputies arrived, and […]
Perris still under evacuation order, 215 freeway closed due to hazardous chemical leak
Evacuation orders remained in effect for more than 100 homes in Perris Friday evening due to a leaking chemical from a railroad tank car that posed the risk of an explosion. The 215 Freeway was also closed in both directions. A hazmat team responded to Harvill and Old Oleander avenues after a large plume from […]
crimevoice.com
San Bernardino County man arraigned on 39 felony counts in alleged “paper collision” fraud ring
A San Bernardino County man has been arraigned on 39 felony counts relating to alleged insurance fraud. 30-year-old Branden Heywood of Chino is reportedly accused of acting as ring leader of an operation in which he and others allegedly falsified injury documents and fraudulently collected over $80,000 in insurance payments.
paininthepass.info
CHP Commercial Enforcement Units Crackdown On Vehicles In Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recently concluded a day enforcement effort targeting commercial motor vehicle and drivers. August 10, CHP officers from Victorville and Inland Division Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit partnered to increase patrols on Highway 18 in Lucerne Valley. During the day effort, officers made multiple stop. They found this driver unlicensed and the vehicle was not safe to operate on our roadways and was towed away.
mynewsla.com
Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Family Member
A 78-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting his family member in Norco. Gary Roy Haneline was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Haneline was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and...
Police raid suspected illegal casino in Pomona
Dozens of people were detained after authorities raided a suspected illegal casino in Pomona Thursday morning. Police served a search warrant at a business in a strip mall located in the 600 block of North Indian Hill Boulevard during the early morning hours, a Pomona Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. Inside, the Department’s major crimes […]
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation today. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Riverside County sheriff's Capt. David Holm. He said that county fire The post Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs man facing murder charge after fentanyl overdose death
A Desert Hot Springs man is facing murder charges after being accused of supplying the fentanyl that killed a woman one year ago. The death happened on Aug. 12, 2021. Police were called to the 66000 block of Flora Avenue to respond to a 32-year-old female who was having a medical emergency from a possible The post Desert Hot Springs man facing murder charge after fentanyl overdose death appeared first on KESQ.
