Gloucester City Traffic Advisory: Aug. 8-Nov. 11 Roadwork to Cause Partial Road Closure on Nicholson Road Between University & Oxford Aves.

Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
southjerseyobserver.com
Direct Connect Traffic Advisory: I-295 NB Right Lane to be Closed Monday Night (8/15) to Reposition Construction Barrier in Bellmawr; Reconstruction of Wall Expected to Begin This Fall
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials recently announced that the right lane on I-295 northbound is scheduled to be closed Monday night to reposition the construction barrier for retaining wall reconstruction as the Direct Connection project advances in Bellmawr. The right lane on I-295 northbound will be closed from...
southjerseyobserver.com
Bellmawr Water Customers Experiencing Discolored Water Due to Power Outage
The Borough of Bellmawr Water Department experienced a plant malfunction at the Leaf and Bell water treatment facility on August 10, 2022 due to an electrical outage, the Borough announced on their website. It was necessary to perform emergency hydrant flushing, which caused the discoloration of the water. We will...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND ROAD CLOSURE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the 400 block of Manchester Blvd. Medivac is being set up to transport the rider to Jersey Shore. Manchester Blvd is closed at Hilltop. Please avoid the area. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. NextLANOKA HARBOR: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
southjerseyobserver.com
Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Aug. 12
The Camden County Mosquito Commission will be conducting ULV “spraying” operations on Friday, August 11, 2022 between the hours of 2 am-6 am in the following locations, weather permitting:. Sicklerville. Latham Way. Spring Hollow Dr. Sicklerville Rd. Farmhouse Rd. Farmhouse Ct. Donna Marie Ct. Bellissimo Ct. Roosevelt Dr.
What’s Going There? Construction Project on Whitesville Road
JACKSON, NJ – If you drive down Whitesville Road, you probably noticed a large clearing...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MAJOR ACCIDENT
This morning there was a major accident on Brick Blvd and Drum Point Rd. We have no information as to injuries. Vehicles suffered extensive damage. No additional information is available.
Route 22 accident near Route 512 causes backup early in Monday evening rush
UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m., PennDOT reported that the accident was cleared but there were still some delays in the area. ORIGINAL POST: An afternoon accident on Route 22 has closed one westbound lane and caused backups early for the evening rush hour. The left lane was closed in the...
southjerseyobserver.com
Glou. City Holding Online Auction Via GovDeals.com For Surplus Property Aug. 22-Sept. 1
The City of Gloucester City is conducting a sale of surplus property online via govdeals.com. The surplus property is being sold in an “as-is” condition without express or implied warranties. The online auction will be held from August 22, 2022 through till September 1, 2022. The surplus property...
Truck Crash Causes Heavy Delays At Central Jersey Rush (DEVELOPING)
A crash involving a truck was causing heavy traffic delays in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on the Basilone Bridge in New Brunswick, initial reports said. There were heavy truck lane delays, a report said. CHECK...
Driver crashes with EHT Police SUV after going through stop sign
An Ocean County man was struck by a police vehicle after allegedly failing to stop at a sign. Michael Knapp, 40, of Bayville, was driving west on Franklin Avenue when he went through the stop sign at Spruce Avenue at about 8:18 Tuesday morning, police said. Officer Timothy Canale, who...
Planned Wawa Moving Forward In Lakehurst
LAKEHURST – Trees and brush have come down on Route 70 in the borough to make way for a new Wawa location. After much anticipation and talk amongst borough officials and residents during prior council meetings, the popular convenience store will soon break ground following approval by the Pinelands Commission and State Department of Transportation.
1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.
Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)
A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
Driver Hurt After Crashing Truck Into Hunterdon County Home, Causing Major Damage (PHOTOS)
A pickup truck driver was hurt after crashing into a Hunterdon County home and causing major damage, authorities said. The High Bridge Fire Department responded to the crash at 10 Church Street just before 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, the squad said. The driver suffered minor injuries in the...
One Dead, 2 More Hurt As Car Carrier Runs Red Light, Hits Van At Hunterdon County Intersection
A 77-year-old driver was killed and two others were hospitalized after a car-carrying trailer ran a red light and slammed into two other vehicles at a Hunterdon County intersection, authorities said. An open multiple car carrier trailer was heading northbound on Route 202 near Dory Dilts Road in Raritan Township...
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor
A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
ALERT CENTER: Fire engulfs Red Lobster location in New Jersey
A fire engulfed the Red Lobster in East Brunswick early Friday morning but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Two Hospitalized Following Hunterdon County Rollover Crash
Two victims were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said. The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the wreck near Lower Landsdown and Sidney Road in Franklin Township around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the department said. Crew members worked to rescue the two trapped victims while...
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. the crash occurred before 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on Burlington-Mount Holly Road at Irick Road in Westampton, initial reports said. Medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
Court: South Seaside Park Can Leave Berkeley
BERKELEY – A Superior Court Judge decided that South Seaside Park can leave Berkeley Township and petition to join Seaside Park. Township officials announced that they will appeal this decision. For many years, residents in SSP have claimed that they are not treated as equals by the rest of...
