Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego
Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov “retired too early” to be considered the GOAT of the UFC
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘retired too early’ to be considered the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of the UFC. Nurmagomedov, 33, is considered to be one of the biggest names in the UFC. The Russian born lightweight champion has an unbeaten record of 29-0 in his pro MMA career. ‘The Eagle’ announced his retirement from the UFC in March of 2021.
Kayla Harrison attempts to lure Cris Cyborg into accepting a fight with winner take all offer
Kayla Harrison is attempting to lure Cris Cyborg into accepting a fight with a winner take all offer. Harrison, is hungry, hungry to fight Cris Cyborg and claim another PFL title this year. The two time champ is ready to fight reigning Bellator featherweight champ Cris Cyborg. Cyborg is currently...
UFC San Diego: ‘Vera vs Cruz’ Weigh-in Results: All Fighters successfully made weight
UFC San Diego kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which take place today, Friday August 12th. The official process starts at 12pm ET. And the fighters’ cut-off to weigh in is 2pm ET. UFC San Diego takes place tomorrow, Saturday, August 13th at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The...
Pros react after Rory MacDonald suffers TKO loss to Dilano Taylor at PFL 8: “Prob time for him to find another profession”
Former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald collided with Dilano Taylor in the headliner of today’s PFL Playoffs 2 event in Wales. Taylor (10-2 MMA) had stepped up on short notice for the welterweight semi-final bout, this after MacDonald’s original opponent Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw from the event due to Visa issues.
Dominick Cruz says if he doesn’t become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion this would be “pretty useless”
Dominick Cruz has put a lot on the line in his return to the UFC. Cruz ended his lengthy layoff in 2020 against Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title and suffered a TKO loss. He has since rebounded and earned decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz and will now face Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Diego in a pivotal bout for the bantamweight division.
Frankie Edgar shares clip from his stand-up comedy debut, BJ Penn and other fighters react
Frankie Edgar has shared a clip from his stand-up comedy debut. Edgar, 40, competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC. ‘The Answer’ last fought in November of 2021 at UFC 268, where he went down to defeat against Marlon Vera (19-7 MMA) by knockout. It was to be his 4th loss in 5 fights.
Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)
Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
Jamahal Hill disappointed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira December booking: “It’s what we expected, but damn”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill is unhappy with the current top of the division. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off a knockout victory over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 last weekend. The win was his third finish in a row. Hill had previously scored first-round knockouts over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.
Dana White shuts down talk of UFC fighters not getting enough money, says they “get paid what they’re supposed to get paid”
Dana White believes UFC fighters make enough money as they all get what they deserve. For the longest time, the talk of fighter pay has been a prominent one in the UFC, as fighters, fans, and media have thought that fighters deserve more. Some fighters have even been vocal in saying they think they are underpaid yet for White, he disagrees with that.
Conor McGregor plays tweet and delete after taking a shot at Islam Makhachev
Conor McGregor is back to the old tweet and delete trick after taking a shot at Islam Makhachev earlier this week. One thing we know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s pretty good at getting under people’s skin – and that he also seems to enjoy it quite a bit. The Irishman tends to come out with some random stuff on social media from time to time and more often than not, it’s concentrated on some of his rivals in the mixed martial arts world.
Magomed Ankalaev responds after Jamahal Hill calls out Jan Blachowicz: “Please don’t play with my food”
Magomed Ankalaev has responded after Jamahal Hill called out Jan Blachowicz for a future Octagon showdown. Ankalaev, 30, (18-1 MMA) is hot off a victory over Anthony Smith (36-17 MMA) at UFC 277 in July of this year. The Russian born light heavyweight fighter is currently ranked #3 in the...
Patricky Pitbull to defend lightweight title vs. Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288
Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull has his first assignment as champion. He will face Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288 in November. The Brazilian captured the Bellator lightweight strap with a knockout win over Peter Queally in November 2021. The win avenged a previous defeat to the Irishman from that May. With that, Pitbull joined his brother, Patricio, as a Bellator titleholder.
PFL Playoffs 2 Results: Dilano Taylor stops Rory MacDonald in Round 1 (Video)
Former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald squared off with Dilano Taylor in the headliner of today’s PFL Playoffs 2 event in Wales. Taylor (10-2 MMA) stepped in on short notice for the semi-final contest, this after MacDonald’s original opponent Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw from the event due to Visa issues.
Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after Charles Oliveira suggests Islam Makhachev and his team are “arrogant” individuals: “I simply think he’s starting to feel the pressure of the fight”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is reacting after Charles Oliveira suggested Islam Makhachev and his team are ‘arrogant’ individuals. In a recent interview, Oliveira sent a message of warning to Islam Makhachev and his team, which includes Nurmagomedov, not to be too arrogant heading into UFC 280. Speaking with ‘Sportskeeda‘, Oliveira...
Pro fighters make their picks for Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz
In the main event of UFC San Diego, Marlon Vera is set to headline his second straight UFC event as he takes on former champ, Dominick Cruz. Heading into the fight, Vera is a -250 favorite while the former champ is a +190 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the fight,...
Dominick Cruz reveals how his previous injuries took him to a dark place: “I was so depressed at one time that I didn’t even want to live”
Dominick Cruz is revealing how his previous injuries took him to a dark place. Cruz, 37, (24-3 MMA) last fought in December of 2021 at UFC 269 where he defeated Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) by unanimous decision. Throughout his MMA career, Dominick Cruz has endured several injuries which have forced...
Jake Paul claps back after UFC President Dana White attempts to defend current fighter pay
Jake Paul has responded to UFC president Dana White’s attempts to defend fighter pay. The discussion around UFC fighter pay has massively increased over the last few years. The conversation has been spurred on by figures such as ‘The Problem Child’. He has seemingly made it his mission to try and raise the promotion wages paid to fighters.
Dana White reveals his favorite moment in UFC history
Dana White says one knockout sticks out to him as his favorite moment to ever happen in the UFC. White has been involved in the UFC for years and has seen thousands of fights, knockouts, and submissions among crazy other moments. However, for White, his all-time favorite moment was Chuck Liddel knocking out Tito Ortiz.
