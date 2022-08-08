ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

FOX2Now

Clean energy lender will stop making high-interest PACE loans in Missouri

This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. One of the nation’s biggest residential “clean energy” lenders has suspended making loans to homeowners in Missouri, citing economic conditions...
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill

(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
Lowe’s providing flood cleanup supplies to metro east residents

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Lowe’s is helping metro east flood victims by passing out more than 250 free buckets filled with supplies. East St. Louis residents can find the supplies in front of city hall at 301 Riverpark Drive Friday while supplies last. Some of the supplies in these buckets include sponges, hand sanitizer, bottled water, and more.
True crime: What happened to the Brouk family in 1998?

VICHY, Mo. — In 1998, during a bitterly cold winter, a Missouri family disappears without a trace. Alarm bells sounded when family members went to check on the family at their residence. There was no sign of Susan Brouk or her two children. Concerns heightened when family members realize the Brouks didn’t take their winter coats or snow boots and it was below freezing.
Planned Parenthood launches new abortion rights campaign in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri has launched a new abortion rights campaign known as Brands Against Bans. The campaign intends to support access to health care and reduce the social stigma of abortion. Twelve organizations, including several around the St. Louis area, have already partnered with the Brands Against Bands campaign.
New York removes word ‘inmate’ from state laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has amended several state laws to remove the word “inmate” and replace it with “incarcerated person” to refer to people serving prison time. The changes, signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are intended to reduce the stigma...
Man driving stolen car hits 118 mph during chase in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.
Climate change doubles likelihood of ‘megastorms,’ extreme flooding in California: study

(The Hill) – The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published on Friday. The study, published in the Science Advances journal, found an increased likelihood of runoff water occurring from harsher storms, creating the threat of debris flows and landslides later, according to a press release from the University of California, Los Angeles.
