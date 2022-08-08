Read full article on original website
Related
JB Pritzker announces $36.4B funding for Rebuild Illinois Campaign
Help is coming to make improvements to Illinois roads.
Clean energy lender will stop making high-interest PACE loans in Missouri
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. One of the nation’s biggest residential “clean energy” lenders has suspended making loans to homeowners in Missouri, citing economic conditions...
When is the first day of school for St. Louis-area districts?
Time is winding down before thousands of students and teachers around the St. Louis area officially return back to the classrooms.
Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days
State health officials faced tough questions Wednesday from the board overseeing Missouri’s Medicaid program — with a focus on the persistently long wait times for applicants and heightened federal scrutiny of the program. Kim Evans, director of the Department of Social Services’ family support division, told the MO...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lowe’s donates 250 buckets of cleaning supplies to East St. Louis flood victims
Lowe's donated 250 buckets of cleaning supplies Friday to help support East St. Louis flood victims.
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases over access to meetings, records
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
Illinois schools getting ready for the upcoming school year
Many schools in the metro east are getting ready for the first day of school on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill
(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
How to help: Kentucky flood victims plea for assistance after claims rejected
(NEXSTAR) — Despite devastating flooding that washed away homes and killed at least 39 people in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying numerous relief requests from victims. Surging waters last month swept away homes and inundated communities in the Appalachian region. While...
These are the best states to have a baby, study finds – where does yours rank?
(NEXSTAR) – Many people would move for a job, but would you consider changing states to have a baby?. Personal finance site WalletHub weighed all 50 states and the District of Columbia to find the best – and worst – states to give birth and raise a young child.
Lowe’s providing flood cleanup supplies to metro east residents
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Lowe’s is helping metro east flood victims by passing out more than 250 free buckets filled with supplies. East St. Louis residents can find the supplies in front of city hall at 301 Riverpark Drive Friday while supplies last. Some of the supplies in these buckets include sponges, hand sanitizer, bottled water, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
True crime: What happened to the Brouk family in 1998?
VICHY, Mo. — In 1998, during a bitterly cold winter, a Missouri family disappears without a trace. Alarm bells sounded when family members went to check on the family at their residence. There was no sign of Susan Brouk or her two children. Concerns heightened when family members realize the Brouks didn’t take their winter coats or snow boots and it was below freezing.
St. Charles traffic stop for tinted windows reveals fake temp tags
ST. CHARLES — Police pulled over a car on I-70 for tinted windows. During the conversation, police discovered that the car had a fake license plate. The driver of the white 2014 BMW, William Brown, said he was unaware of the tint law. Police pulled over Brown on May...
Florida teacher quits after staff removed posters of Black leaders
(The Hill) — A Florida teacher quit days before the beginning of the school year after staff removed posters of Black leaders, sharing an account of the situation that conflicts with that of the school. Michael James, a teacher at an Escambia County public school, said that the employee...
Planned Parenthood launches new abortion rights campaign in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri has launched a new abortion rights campaign known as Brands Against Bans. The campaign intends to support access to health care and reduce the social stigma of abortion. Twelve organizations, including several around the St. Louis area, have already partnered with the Brands Against Bands campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
New York removes word ‘inmate’ from state laws
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has amended several state laws to remove the word “inmate” and replace it with “incarcerated person” to refer to people serving prison time. The changes, signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are intended to reduce the stigma...
Man driving stolen car hits 118 mph during chase in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.
Climate change doubles likelihood of ‘megastorms,’ extreme flooding in California: study
(The Hill) – The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published on Friday. The study, published in the Science Advances journal, found an increased likelihood of runoff water occurring from harsher storms, creating the threat of debris flows and landslides later, according to a press release from the University of California, Los Angeles.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
44K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0