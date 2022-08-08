Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
ksro.com
One Woman Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
One person is dead following a six-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue around 8 o’clock yesterday morning when a delivery truck failed to notice traffic was backed up, and crashed into the back of a Nissan Versa, causing it to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before flipping onto its side. The woman driving the Nissan was rushed to a hospital, where she died. The truck driver was also hospitalized for minor injuries.
mendofever.com
Traffic Logjam on Highway 101 South of Hopland After Single Vehicle Accident
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that a truck pulling a trailer wrecked just south of the Green Bridge in Hopland at approximately 12:10 p.m. The truck is reportedly off of the roadway but the 25′ trailer blocked the northbound lane of Highway 101....
mendofever.com
Ukiah Mother Hit by Vehicle Outside County Fair Remains in Critical Conditions
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 7, 2022 at approximately 11:19 PM, UPD Officers and Ukiah Valley Fire units were...
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Threatening Multiple Homes in Antioch
At 7:51 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a fence fire in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch in the City of Antioch. While responding, CONFIRE reported brown smoke and requested a full vegetation fire. Upon arrival, they...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds
Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
ksro.com
Golden Gate Meat Company to Close at San Francisco Ferry Building
San Francisco’s Golden Gate Meat Company will soon close its doors at the Ferry Building. Though the owner declined to comment on the closure, employees confirm the last day will be on August 20th. That’s nearly 20 years of business at the waterfront. Golden Gate Meat is best known for its locally raised and grass-fed meats, including their Sonoma County pork and peppered cuts of bacon. No word on whether the Santa Rosa location will be impacted by this closure.
ksro.com
Few Sonoma County Residents Eligible for Free Internet Taking Advantage
About 10-percent of Sonoma County households eligible for free high-speed internet service have signed up. The free service is being provided by a federal subsidy called the Affordable Connectivity Program. To be eligible for the program, you must have a household income of $53,000 or less for a family of four ($9,000 for additional family members). Additionally, you can qualify if a member of your household is enrolled in support services for Indigenous communities or in a federal assistance program. The Press Democrat reports that over 71,000 households are eligible in Sonoma County but only about 10-percent take advantage of the program. Neighboring Marin and Napa counties have similarly low enrollment while Mendocino and Lake Counties have signed up 13 and 26-percent of those eligible respectively. For more information and to apply, go to InternetForAllNow.org.
ksro.com
Suspect Arrested After Robbing a Santa Rosa Chase Bank
A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly robbing a bank in Santa Rosa. Police say Sherilyn Hollingworth walked into the Chase Bank on Stony Point Road near State Highway 12 around 5 p.m. yesterday and handed the teller a note demanding money. Hollingworth took the cash and then allegedly swiped two Chase Bank water bottles on her way out the door. Police caught up to her on Stony Point near Occidental Road a short time later and arrested her. Police say the money and water bottles were both in her possession at the time of arrest.
ksro.com
Petaluma Planning Commission Recommends Scott Ranch Housing Plan
After 18 years of disagreements, the Petaluma Planning Commission is recommending the city approve the controversial Scott Ranch housing development. The final environmental impact report for the project was approved this week, and now its future is in the city council’s hands. The nearly 59-acre property in rural west Petaluma was bought by a developer in 2003. It was originally just supposed to serve as a housing development with close to 100 homes. But, in 2018, a group agreed to buy 47-acres of the land to protect open space. That purchase won’t be approved until the city council approves both elements of the project.
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Aug. 1 through 7, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 7, 2022) — As we near the end of the Dog Days of Summer, it’s been all about family fun at local events – from the Concord Jazz Festival to National Night Out celebrations in Concord and Pleasant Hill and zucchini-mobile races.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
ksro.com
Petaluma Man Arrested for Negligently Firing Rifle
A Petaluma man has been arrested after claiming to have shot an intruder that wasn’t found. Early Friday morning, police received a call from a neighbor on 2100 block of Willow Drive saying they received a call from their neighbor, Tyler Elliott, who claimed to have shot someone inside his residence. Officers arrived but didn’t find any signs of a disturbance including any suspicious people in the area. Elliott was detained and a search of his residence was conducted. Police found an assault rifle in the residence and observed a shattered glass door. After speaking with Elliott and reviewing the scene, officers determined there wasn’t any evidence that suggested an intruder was inside or breaking into the residence. Elliott was arrested for the negligent discharge of a firearm among other charges.
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
Lake County News
Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
SFist
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Murder Suspect to Stand Trial for Classmate’s Death
A Rohnert Park man will stand trial for allegedly killing his high school classmate. The judge made the ruling yesterday after a three day preliminary trial for 22-year-old Daniel Carrillo. He is set to be arraigned on August 16th. Carrillo is accused of murdering his 18-year-old Rancho Cotate High School classmate, Kirk Kimberly, in October of 2016. Prosecutors say the then 16-year-old Carrillo lured Kimberly to a remote area near the Green Music Center parking lot, attacking him from behind and stabbing him at least six times. They then believe Carrillo buried Kimberly in a shallow grave. Kimberly’s body was found by a Sonoma State University landscaper two weeks later.
ksro.com
Vaccination Rates for Sonoma County Kindergartners Mostly Unchanged
Immunization rates among kindergartners appear mostly unchanged in Sonoma County. Sonoma County health officials released data showing no significant change in the number of kindergartners with up to date required vaccinations. Those vaccines that are required prior to entering school include DTaP, Polio, Hepatitis B, measles, mumps, and rubella, and chickenpox. The vaccination rate for new kindergartners was at 92.3-percent in 2019, 91.6 in 2020, and 92.6 in 2021. Still several school districts, especially those in West County, are likely below that average. The news comes as about half of kids return to school today, including children attending Santa Rosa City Schools.
