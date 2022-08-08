SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday in honor of World Elephant Day. The goal of World Elephant Day is to “create awareness of the urgent plight of African and Asian elephants and to share knowledge and positive solutions for the better care of the species,” according to zoo officials.

