Comal Co. Sheriff’s Office’s new program aims to protect elementary schools

COMAL COUNTY – School safety, primarily safety for our youngest elementary children, is at the forefront as districts are heading back to school. In an effort to better protect them, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal ISD are launching a new program. “We wanted the kids that...
Grill this: San Antonio top city for barbecue in US, new study says

SAN ANTONIO – Texans know our state has the best barbecue in the country, and a new study just crowned San Antonio as the best barbecue city. Excellent quality, low prices and a large number of barbecue joints earned the Alamo City the top spot on the list of 15 best barbecue cities in the U.S.
Visit the San Antonio Zoo on Friday for only $8 for World Elephant Day

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday in honor of World Elephant Day. The goal of World Elephant Day is to “create awareness of the urgent plight of African and Asian elephants and to share knowledge and positive solutions for the better care of the species,” according to zoo officials.
