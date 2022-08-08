Read full article on original website
San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology expands to bring STEM interactive experiences
SAN ANTONIO – A local museum that is delivering STEM in captivating and inspiring ways and allows kids’ imaginations to run wild has recently expanded. The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology or SAMSAT, has expanded to the Tech Port Center and Arena on the Southwest Side and now offers new STEM interactive experiences.
‘First of its kind’ one-stop shop created for food, job assistance at San Antonio Food Bank
It was an idea so simple and obvious that Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank said, “This was a no-brainer, right?”. Yet now, Cooper said the “first of its kind” partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo, could serve as a national model. Having...
Comal Co. Sheriff’s Office’s new program aims to protect elementary schools
COMAL COUNTY – School safety, primarily safety for our youngest elementary children, is at the forefront as districts are heading back to school. In an effort to better protect them, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal ISD are launching a new program. “We wanted the kids that...
Tech SA: Southwest Research Institute developing self-driving shuttle for research, campus tours
SAN ANTONIO – A team of engineers at the Southwest Research Institute hope their latest invention can help solve some of San Antonio’s infrastructure and mobility challenges. The engineers have designed a self-driving shuttle equipped with sensors, cameras and unique software. “Everything that we’ve developed we are trying...
San Antonio, how are increased electricity bills affecting your life? Take our 5-question survey
SAN ANTONIO – This summer, Texans have been hit hard with not only record-breaking heat, but also with the struggles of inflation. Unfortunately, those issues intersect in residential utility bills, as CPS Energy just increased rates for customers. Have you been experiencing pricier bills? Has inflation affected the way...
Military training in downtown San Antonio causes some property damage to homeowners nearby
SAN ANTONIO – Military City, USA has looked more like a city at war this week with daily military training exercises in the downtown San Antonio area. Those near designated training locations have seen or heard low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, explosions, and troops running downtown. The U.S. Army has...
KSAT viewers share videos of intense military training in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Special urban training by the U.S. Army continued Wednesday for a third night in downtown San Antonio. Videos taken this week by KSAT viewers show active drills from military members as they operate helicopters and other aircraft near the Alamodome. Watch video in player below and...
Behind the Kitchen Door: Short-staffed Mexican restaurant sees high scores tumble, barely pass recent inspection
SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant with a history of high scores barely passed a recent inspection and a popular Korean BBQ racked up several violations when health inspectors visited last month. According to an employee, there was no manager on duty when we stopped by La Quintana Mexican...
Slither over to the family-friendly Texas Reptile Expo in McQueeney
MCQUEENEY, Texas – Exotic animal vendors will be on hand at the Texas Reptile Expo in McQueeney next month. Guests will be able to interact with reptiles that slither, swim and crawl at the expo, which will take place on Sept. 3 and 4. “Everybody and anybody can have...
South Side woman seeks justice after man exposes himself on her front porch
SAN ANTONIO – A South Side woman is seeking justice after a man walked onto her front porch, exposed himself, and touched himself inappropriately in July. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man has not been arrested. “I was just completely grossed out, like, it was...
Grill this: San Antonio top city for barbecue in US, new study says
SAN ANTONIO – Texans know our state has the best barbecue in the country, and a new study just crowned San Antonio as the best barbecue city. Excellent quality, low prices and a large number of barbecue joints earned the Alamo City the top spot on the list of 15 best barbecue cities in the U.S.
City proposes giving $50M back to CPS customers as part of $3.4B budget
San Antonio – Rebates for CPS Energy customers, a property tax rate cut, and pay bumps for city employees are all part of the proposed $3.4 billion city budget the San Antonio City Council discussed Thursday morning. City Manager Erik Walsh and other top city staff presented the council...
What to know about San Antonio’s town hall meetings on the $3.4 billion proposed budget
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will host several town halls this month to discuss the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which totals $3.4 billion. The proposed budget includes rebates for CPS Energy customers, a property tax rate cut, pay bumps for employees, and improvements for infrastructures and facilities, including libraries and parks.
Spring Branch residents concerned about wastewater amid new development proposal
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of Spring Branch residents attended a meeting hosted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) after bringing up concerns about the release of treated wastewater into a creek that feeds into Canyon Lake and the possible development of more than 700 homes. The meeting...
Visit the San Antonio Zoo on Friday for only $8 for World Elephant Day
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday in honor of World Elephant Day. The goal of World Elephant Day is to “create awareness of the urgent plight of African and Asian elephants and to share knowledge and positive solutions for the better care of the species,” according to zoo officials.
As a low develops in Gulf, heavier rain expected to stay south of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Recent rain has been a sight for sore eyes for some around San Antonio, and there are more opportunities to come, but the rainfall accumulations are likely to be very lopsided across South and Central Texas. Here are the highlights:. LOW PRESSURE IN THE GULF -...
Lucky the dog reunited with owner after he left home, strolled Lackland AFB without notice
SAN ANTONIO – This is a story about Lucky, the lucky dog. Animal Care Services said Lucky, a senior golden retriever, was reunited with his owner after he apparently left his home — without notice — and was found wandering Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base.
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
‘We’re past the point of issuing warnings’: SAWS to issue citations with fines to customers not following Stage 2 rules
SAN ANTONIO – With no foreseeable outdoor watering changes in sight, San Antonio Water System is reminding customers that Stage 2 watering rules still apply. The rules were first implemented in April of this year. Customers who don’t comply with the rules can receive a citation with municipal fines,...
You can now practice yoga within the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Yoga fans now have the opportunity to flow under “The Starry Night” when classes open at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit later this month. Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga classes will take place within the multi-sensory and animated exhibit, which opened in June at Lighthouse ArtSpace San Antonio, east of downtown.
