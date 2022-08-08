Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Deerfield-Windsor's Boles Middleton excels in three sports
ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor head football coach Jake McCrae is really high on his senior class this season and one reason why is senior Boles Middleton. “Since I have been at Deerfield-Windsor, I have seen more growth out of Boles since his sophomore year than any of the other guys,” said McCrae, “He is an incredibly physical player and a force to be reckoned with. He is an excellent athlete and he plays really, really smart. And I want him on my team when we play golf.”
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
douglasnow.com
Duke's defense team to challenge new charges on August 30
Ryan Duke, the man who was acquitted for the murder of Tara Grinstead in May but currently serving time for concealing her death, will appear in his first hearing this month on his newest charges in Ben Hill County. Douglas Now recently spoke to Duke's defense counsel Ashleigh Merchant, who stated they were prepared to challenge the indictment, one they claim is time-barred due to the four-year statute of limitations.
WALB 10
Over 15K gallons of sewage discharged in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sewage overflow happened in Albany Wednesday night, according to city officials. The overflow happened following a loss of power at an Albany lift station. An estimated 15,570 gallons of sewage were discharged into the Percosin Canal System via the stormwater detention pond at 701 Elm...
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
WALB 10
South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms. The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire. Albany Fire responded to the house...
WALB 10
Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms, church may be demolished
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An historic church in downtown Albany was damaged following Wednesday’s stormy weather. Bethel AME Church, 217 South Washington Street, saw damage following Wednesday’s weather. The historic church has served greater and downtown Albany since 1867. Church officials are now saying what remains of the...
WALB 10
Albany school zone speed cameras to go into effect soon
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When Dougherty County Schools start back on Aug. 15, so will the RedSpeed cameras in school zones. “We want all persons to be aware when traveling through all school zones in the City of Albany. Four locations will be added to the program to enhance traffic safety in our community. Over the coming months, construction will begin on installing the new lights and signage in our school zones. The security of our children and those transporting the youth is essential, and we want all persons to be mindful of their driving actions,” Albany Police Department officials said in a release.
WALB 10
Another arrest made in Lanier Co. fatal shooting, another still wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Lanier County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on June 18, three men traveling in a car on Highway 221 in Lanier County were shot by people in another vehicle. One of those men died and the two others survived.
douglasnow.com
GBI makes another arrest in shooting of death of Savion McRae
The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age 22, of Douglas, on August 3, 2022, and charged him with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in relation to the shooting of Savion McRae that happened on June 18, 2022. Shamond Campbell, age 18, of Douglas, was previously arrested for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. Campbell and Snell are at the Lowndes County Jail. Rodarious "Rod" Swanson, age 24, is still wanted on the charges of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
WALB 10
Parents concerned after social media photos show crowded Lowndes High halls
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School (LHS) is still under renovations, but the renovations could be raising red flags about overcrowding for parents. On the first day of school, several photos on social media showed students packed shoulder to shoulder. Afterward, many people raised safety questions. “We’ve already had...
Increase in area COVID cases, re-opening of schools concern for medical community
ALBANY — After a decline in COVID-19 patients over the past couple of weeks, numbers have increased slowly again in recent days, with the uptick possibly due to July 4 gatherings. On Wednesday, 44 patients were hospitalized in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities. Of those, 35 were in Albany,...
2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
valdostatoday.com
Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox
VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
valdostatoday.com
5th annual Community Block Party a success
VALDOSTA – Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6. Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6, hosted by the Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments.
douglasnow.com
61-year-old charged with two counts of child molestation
A 61-year-old man from Douglas, identified as Ethan Rogers, was recently arrested on two counts of child molestation by officers from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. A CCSO deputy reported that on July 29, he was dispatched to a Douglas residence and spoke to a woman who said Rogers had molested her child the previous night. The victim spoke to the deputy and reported that she was at a friend's house and was riding a four-wheeler with Rogers after he "insisted" he ride on the same ATV as her.
douglasnow.com
Second suspect arrested in RICO investigation
A second suspect, Zykirria Kenyonna Jackson, has been arrested on one count of RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), with Douglas Police Department investigators still seeking three other wanted individuals charged in the case. Last week, the DPD released the names of five individuals charged with “various white-collar crimes,”...
douglasnow.com
GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
Dougherty County Police present National Night Out
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School, located at 2600 Radium Springs Road in Albany. The annual event is focused on providing school supplies and other items for community children in...
Lowndes County to pay tribute to 9/11 with community memorial ceremony
In remembrance and tribute to lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Lowndes County is set to hold a public memorial ceremony.
