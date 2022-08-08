Read full article on original website
New Coca-Cola Flavor Allegedly Tastes Like Dreams And Surrealism
Long gone are the days when Coca-Cola flavors were limited to cherry, vanilla, and orange-vanilla. Now, new Coke varieties apparently taste like "dreams" and "surrealism." Presenting the new Coca-Cola Dreamworld, which "bottles up the technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious with an invitation to savor the magic of everyday moments and dream with open eyes," according to a press release.
PLANTA in Bethesda, Maryland Will Please Vegans and Non-Vegans alike
PLANTA opened its first restaurant in Toronto in 2016. It is an entirely plant-based restaurant chain with 10 locations across the United States and Canada. PLANTA's mission is to make plant-based diets more acceptable and accessible to the greater public. They also are dedicated to making their business environmentally friendly and sustainable. As for the food, PLANTA's menu is a fusion of several different cuisines, offering a wide selection of plant-based sushi and pizza. The menu varies slightly from location to location.
Madonna reveals the one artist she worships the most: 'I would love to collaborate with him'
On Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madonna dropped by to promote her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. It is a remix of her record-breaking 50 songs which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. The album features collaborations with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj and Nile Rogers.
Peanut Butter And Chili, Corn Dogs In Mayonnaise, And 21 Other "Gross-Sounding Food Combinations" People Love Making At Home
"White rice, soy sauce, and...a banana."
Cardi B reveals the vegetable juice she uses to give a 'shine' to her hair
Cardi B is sharing her haircare routine. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 29, on Friday to share a before and after photo of her long dark hair. She revealed that her secret to getting her shiny locks isn’t a special shampoo or hair mask. Instead, Cardi said she uses onion juice to support healthy hair.
