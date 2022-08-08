ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Coca-Cola Flavor Allegedly Tastes Like Dreams And Surrealism

Long gone are the days when Coca-Cola flavors were limited to cherry, vanilla, and orange-vanilla. Now, new Coke varieties apparently taste like "dreams" and "surrealism." Presenting the new Coca-Cola Dreamworld, which "bottles up the technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious with an invitation to savor the magic of everyday moments and dream with open eyes," according to a press release.
PLANTA in Bethesda, Maryland Will Please Vegans and Non-Vegans alike

PLANTA opened its first restaurant in Toronto in 2016. It is an entirely plant-based restaurant chain with 10 locations across the United States and Canada. PLANTA's mission is to make plant-based diets more acceptable and accessible to the greater public. They also are dedicated to making their business environmentally friendly and sustainable. As for the food, PLANTA's menu is a fusion of several different cuisines, offering a wide selection of plant-based sushi and pizza. The menu varies slightly from location to location.
