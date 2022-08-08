ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIFI Local News 8

Flagship Homes annexation on Ammon P&Z’s agenda Monday

By Seth Ratliff
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5IKJ_0h9J1H7c00

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A proposal to add a new development to the City of Ammon will be discussed at Ammon Planning and Zoning meeting Monday night.

The public hearing is regarding a possible annexation and rezoning for residential and commercial use.

The city has been in talks with the developer Flagship Homes since November 2021.

The Utah-based developer has plans to annex more than 600 acres to build more than 1,500 residential homes and 1500 apartments in the City of Ammon.

Developers at Flagship homes say they're excited to introduce what they call "master plan communities" to the area.

"The key word in these masterplan communities is a lifestyle," Flagship Homes partner Pete Evans said. "There's a lot of housing type diversity...If you're downsizing as your lifestyle changes and do it all within the same community and have that community be connected, not with not just with vehicular transportation, but with walking trails and open space."

But, some residents are worried the city doesn't have the infrastructure to support the project.

"The density is too high. It would overburden our school districts for sure," sid Ammon resident Heidi Boyle said. "We would have overcrowded schools. We'd have unsafe schools. We'd have current schools that would not be taken care of."

While other residents are concerned 3,000 homes is too many for such a small area.

"That's like putting two sides of the population of rugby in that one square mile. It's just too much," Ammon resident Micheal Tall said. "It brings about a lot of other issues and problems with that. But the main one is just too dense. Too many people in a small area."

Developers from Flagship homes assure residents their plans for the area have already taken these concerns into account.

"A large-scale master plan like this allows you to master plan all of that infrastructure, all of those improvements, and then in a better way mitigate the impacts that that land use and that development is going to have on the surrounding and existing residents of Ammon," Evans said.

Those wanting to give in-person comments can do so at the City Planning and Zoning meeting which will be at 7 p.m. at the Hillcrest High School auditorium.

There will be no Zoom link for this meeting.

The post Flagship Homes annexation on Ammon P&Z’s agenda Monday appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Water line repair on E 17th Street Thursday

The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water line in the 1500 block of E 17th Street, between St. Clair Rd and S Woodruff Ave, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The post Water line repair on E 17th Street Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Housing#Infrastructure#Annexation#Real Estate#Linus Realestate#Flagship Homes#Ammon Planning
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck Road overpass closed starting Wednesday as transformation to underpass begins

CHUBBUCK — On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Chubbuck Road overpass will be closed over I-15 to facilitate demolition of the overpass. As part of the "Leading Idaho" program's I-86/I-15 System Interchange rebuild, the Chubbuck Road crossing will be converted from an overpass to an underpass. Due to the amount of traffic on I-15, construction of the new underpass will occur in stages while the rest of the project progresses. As such, the new underpass is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024. This project is partially funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck roundabout opens to traffic

CHUBBUCK — A new traffic circle at the intersection of Philbin and Chubbuck roads has opened to vehicles after several months of construction. The construction project, which closed the intersection for an extended time, began in mid-April and was completed just recently in early August. The City of Chubbuck said the roundabout opened to traffic as of Friday. Final street lights still need to be installed, but temporary lighting is...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Brush fire scorches several acres along I-15 in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — Firefighters with help from road workers extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 in Chubbuck on Friday afternoon. The blaze on the west side of Interstate 15 southbound just north of Chubbuck Road was reported by contractors working on the freeway around 2:30 p.m. Chubbuck and North Bannock firefighters responded and had the fire mostly out in about 20 minutes. The brush fire scorched about five acres along...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

SIPH needs to speak to person who delivered rabid bat to Pocatello facility

Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday afternoon said it needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a rabid bat to its facility in Pocatello on Monday.The rabid bat delivered to SIPH's office on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello on Monday is a different bat than the one that tested positive in Bingham County, SIPH officials said. SIPH this week had three bats test positive for rabies, two of which were found in Bannock County and one was found in Bingham County. SIPH officials are attempting to speak with the individual who found one of the rabid bats in Bannock County. "SIPH has tried to call the individual many times, but hasn’t been able to reach them," the agency said in a Thursday news release. "If you dropped off a bat on Monday or you know the individual who did, please call 208-478-6303. It is very important that we speak with you."
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Business Feature: Scotty's True Value

The monthly Business Feature is a collaboration between The Jefferson Star and The Rigby Chamber of Commerce. The businesses featured each month will be based the Chamber of Commerce’s selection. Keith Scott first opened his store in Rigby in 1950. It moved to Main Street in Rigby in 1983....
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Idaho farm underpaid migrant workers and provided unhealthy housing

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Investigators found Wooden Shoe Farms in Bingham County underpaid migrant farm workers, and provided unsafe and unhealthy housing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the farm had insufficient smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation and a lack of first-aid kits. A 15-year-old was also allowed to operate a tractor, a child labor violation.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Raceway allows diverse set of riders to ride like a pro

An engineering professor, a pro dirt biker and a 13-year old boy might have little in common but they all ride their dirt bikes at the Idaho Falls Raceway. The Idaho Falls Motocross Association took over maintenance of the track in January. They lease it from the city for $1 a year. The price is more of a technicality than a designed source of revenue for the city.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy