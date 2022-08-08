ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Report: Lions Signing OT Kendall Lamm

By John Maakaron
 5 days ago

The Detroit Lions need added depth along the offensive line.

The Detroit Lions worked out offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on Monday, ahead of the team's first practice of the week.

According to Lions beat writer Dave Birkett , the team will go ahead, and sign the former Tennessee Titans lineman to join the roster.

Lamm last played for the Titans in 2021, but was eventually released back in March.

The 30-year-old appeared in 12 games, but only made one start, earning 87 offensive snaps and 51 special teams snaps.

In a reserve role, Lamm allowed two sacks, and posted an overall PFF grade of 46.9.

He started his career on the Houston Texans' roster, after going undrafted in 2015. He became a starter, and played right tackle for the team in 2018.

Lamm then had a stint with the Cleveland Browns, before hitting free agency.

At the team's Family Fest that was held over the weekend, both Ryan McCollum and Zein Obeid did not participate.

At his Monday media session, Dan Campbell expressed that Obeid has retired, the fourth Lions player to retire this offseason.

Wideout Corey Sutton, cornerback Jermaine Waller and defensive tackle John Penisini are the other three Lions players who have decided to step away from the NFL in 2022.

Briefly

Barry Sanders is now a partner and brand ambassador for Lefty's Cheesesteaks. The grand opening of his first downtown Detroit location is Tuesday, Aug. 9.

There are currently 38 Lefty's locations nationwide, and the Hall of Fame running back is planning to open even more locations with the chain's owner, Sam Berry.

