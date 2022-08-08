This Is Why Dry Lightning Is Such A Huge Threat To California
Lightning that isn’t part of a rain storm is wreaking havoc on the state and scientists say it could get a lot worse.
Lightning that isn’t part of a rain storm is wreaking havoc on the state and scientists say it could get a lot worse.
San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.https://kogo.iheart.com
Comments / 0