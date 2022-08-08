ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders confirms main character recast ahead of HUGE story this week

By Grace Morris
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

EastEnders has recast the role of Amy Mitchell ahead of the character's dramatic storyline this week.

Amy, who was originally played by Abbie Burke, will now be portrayed by Silent Witness star Ellie Dadd, with her first scenes airing on Tuesday, August 9.

The young Walford resident is the daughter of Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and the late Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

Amy will be at the forefront of a new EastEnders storyline this week after she takes a shine to Howie Danes’ (Delroy Atkinson) son Denzel (Jaden Ladega). But her efforts to impress him go horribly wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCQ6Z_0h9J0VCL00

Ellie Dad has taken over the role of Amy Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

When Jack sees Amy in an outfit he thinks is inappropriate, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) downplays the issue and leaves Amy to hang out with Denzel.

The pair are soon joined by Ravi Gulati’s (Aaron Thiara) son, Davinder, known as ‘Nugget,’ and Amy is left in bits when the duo gang up on her and tease her.

A devastated Amy tells Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) about what happened and a furious Chelsea gives them a stern talking to for being nasty to Amy.

Despite Chelsea scolding their behaviour, Amy is still reeling from their comments and feels self-conscious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxvf6_0h9J0VCL00

Chelsea tells Denzel off for his nasty comments to Amy. (Image credit: BBC)

As Amy struggles with the realities and insecurities of being a teenager, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Chelsea are determined to help her.

The mother and daughter duo do their best to support Amy, but Chelsea is left fuming when she realises that Denzel hasn’t apologised to the teen for his rude comments.

She confronts the boys and roasts them over their behaviour, but will they take Chelsea’s orders and apologise to Amy?

Ellie is the third actress to play Amy, who has been played by Amelie Conway, before Abbie took on the role in 2014.

The young actress appeared in the hit BBC drama Silent Witness in 2020 and the short film Lipstick.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.

Community Policy