Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
wqcs.org
The Impact of Saharan Dust and Mental Health Care on the Treasure Coast
Fort Pierce - Friday August 12, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media a conversation about Saharan Dust with Dr. Jason Dunion, a University of Miami hurricane researcher working with NOAA’s Atlantic Meteorological Laboratory. He’s an expert on what’s called the Saharan Air Layer. He tracks...
Click10.com
COVID-19 infections decline in Florida, but not enough to lower high risk of infection
MIAMI – As of Saturday morning, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that all of the counties in Florida were at high risk of COVID-19 infection except for Glades, Taylor, and Holmes counties, which were at medium risk. Data shows the cases and hospitalizations are decreasing,...
COVID in Palm Beach County sewage testing indicates big drop is on its way
Palm Beach County may experience a big drop in COVID-19 cases, a sewage testing report released this week indicates. Coronavirus fragments found in north county wastewater fell 19% between Aug. 1 and Monday, the Loxahatchee River District reported. Boston-based laboratory Biobot Analytics found 1,990 viral fragments per milliliter in the...
veronews.com
Pediatrician opens practice with doctor who delivered her
Good news for readers with kids. Vero Beach has a brand-new pediatric practice – and there is a charming story behind it. Forty years ago, Dr. Asoka Wijetilleki, a Vero Beach pediatrician fondly known as Dr. Wije, held a newborn girl in his arms wondering what she might become. Little did he know that 39 years later he’d get a phone call from her asking if she could join him in his practice when she returned to Vero after living and working in New York. And that just a short time after joining him, she would end up being his boss and the future of the practice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lawstreetmedia.com
Florida Medical Practice Sues Cigna for Wrongfully Partially Paid and Denied Claims
A complaint was filed on Thursday in the Southern District of Florida by Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC against Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company. The suit alleges that the defendant failed to reimburse the plaintiff for services they provided to patients that were covered under Cigna’s health insurance policies.
WPBF News 25
This kindergarten learning program is the first-of-its kind in Florida
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A new language program in Palm Beach County is the first of its kind in Florida. At Rolling Green Elementary in the School District of Palm Beach County, a teacher is now instructing students in both English and Haitian Creole. Deputy Superintendent Ed Tierney met...
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
‘It’s the club that nobody wants to be in’: Program for students grieving loved ones could expand in Palm Beach County
Three years ago, Cori Walls noticed that some of her television production students at Atlantic High School had more on their minds than looming college application deadlines and careers. Some also had to juggle the recent loss of a parent. At times, grief got in the way of their school work. Other times it prompted breakdowns on campus. And someone, Walls thought, had to do something about ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPTV
Boca Raton couple ‘stuck’ with heavy walker gets refund, donates item to local charity
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton couple who turned to Contact 5 for help when Amazon.com would not allow them to return an item is making a beneficial donation to a local charity. Ken Rimer and Barbara Flashner are now free of a $316 high tech walker that...
wlrn.org
This school year, some Palm Beach County students will be learning in English and Haitian Creole
When the new school year starts on Wednesday in Palm Beach County, students will be able to learn in Haitian Creole, thanks to the district's newest dual language program. There’s a long history of discrimination against Haitian Creole by people who see it as a bastardization of French — instead of its own language. Haitian Creole or Kreyòl Ayisyen is the country’s mother tongue — but it’s French that’s largely taught in the country’s schools.
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
Family to Hold Fundraiser For Paralyzed First Responder From Coral Springs
Peter Bazos isn’t giving up. The 58-year-old first responder from Coral Springs nearly died of COVID-19 and a massive stroke one year ago, then became partially paralyzed. But he hopes to walk again someday with the help of his community. Bazos’ family is holding a casino fundraiser for their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Perfect Inspections: 23 Palm Beach County restaurants got top scores
Perfect inspections For the weeks of August 1 through 7, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants: The Cuban Cafe, 3350 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton ...
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach couple speak out after learning about $75 rent hike in middle of apartment lease
(WSVN) - South Florida renters have been hit hard with rent hikes as their leases expire, but one couple called 7 Investigates after they were told their rent was being raised in the middle of their lease. Here is 7’s Kevin Ozebek. Marc and Bianca Castellano have a lot...
gotowncrier.com
Fireplace And Grill Celebrates Grand Opening In Royal Palm Beach
Fireplace and Grill, formerly Grill & Patio, held its grand opening celebration on Friday, July 29 at its new location in Royal Palm Beach, located at 1430 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the brand-new, state-of-the-art design center were part of the celebration. The design...
cw34.com
Changes to COVID protocols in our local schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Every student in our area is heading back to class on Wednesday and for the first time in two years COVID concerns are not taking center stage. In fact, our local school districts say they are looking forward to getting back to normal,...
New Boca Raton elementary school will combat crowding nearby. Take a look inside
BOCA RATON — More than a dozen cabinets were assembled and rolled through the front doors Monday morning at Palm Beach County's newest school: Blue Lake Elementary. Crews were preparing for Wednesday, when 697 students, 53 teachers and even more staff members will make the same trek into the three-story elementary school for the start of...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Homeowner’s Association President Used His Position to Terrorize Neighbors, BSO Says
A Tamarac homeowners association president was arrested this month after authorities said he terrorized multiple neighbors with a gun, hurled racial epithets at some, and abused his power in the community, court records allege. Joseph Steckler, 77, of 8121 NW 100th Ln., is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly...
veronews.com
Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year
Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
Comments / 2