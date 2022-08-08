ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

veronews.com

Pediatrician opens practice with doctor who delivered her

Good news for readers with kids. Vero Beach has a brand-new pediatric practice – and there is a charming story behind it. Forty years ago, Dr. Asoka Wijetilleki, a Vero Beach pediatrician fondly known as Dr. Wije, held a newborn girl in his arms wondering what she might become. Little did he know that 39 years later he’d get a phone call from her asking if she could join him in his practice when she returned to Vero after living and working in New York. And that just a short time after joining him, she would end up being his boss and the future of the practice.
VERO BEACH, FL
Jupiter, FL
Health
City
Jupiter, FL
Local
Florida Health
Jupiter, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s the club that nobody wants to be in’: Program for students grieving loved ones could expand in Palm Beach County

Three years ago, Cori Walls noticed that some of her television production students at Atlantic High School had more on their minds than looming college application deadlines and careers. Some also had to juggle the recent loss of a parent. At times, grief got in the way of their school work. Other times it prompted breakdowns on campus. And someone, Walls thought, had to do something about ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

This school year, some Palm Beach County students will be learning in English and Haitian Creole

When the new school year starts on Wednesday in Palm Beach County, students will be able to learn in Haitian Creole, thanks to the district's newest dual language program. There’s a long history of discrimination against Haitian Creole by people who see it as a bastardization of French — instead of its own language. Haitian Creole or Kreyòl Ayisyen is the country’s mother tongue — but it’s French that’s largely taught in the country’s schools.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
FLORIDA STATE
gotowncrier.com

Fireplace And Grill Celebrates Grand Opening In Royal Palm Beach

Fireplace and Grill, formerly Grill & Patio, held its grand opening celebration on Friday, July 29 at its new location in Royal Palm Beach, located at 1430 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the brand-new, state-of-the-art design center were part of the celebration. The design...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Changes to COVID protocols in our local schools

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Every student in our area is heading back to class on Wednesday and for the first time in two years COVID concerns are not taking center stage. In fact, our local school districts say they are looking forward to getting back to normal,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year

Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL

