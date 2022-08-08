ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens face attempted murder charges for Crestview shooting

By Kimber Collins
 5 days ago

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Crestview police have an 18-year-old in custody for attempted murder. Police said more young adults are facing charges.

Crestview police issued a warrant for Taeya Rashell Hinton in June after a wild gun-filled night in Crestview. Police said a Snapchat video on May 7, 2022, showed Hinton with a gun threatening a group of young men, according to multiple warrant reports.

The woman with the video is also the mother of one of the juvenile victims. One of the victims told police Hinton and two other females had guns and threatened to kill him.

Crestview Police said this report was taken moments before a shooting call on Griffith Ave. and Wilson St. According to reports, Hinton and two other females in a red four-door car are seen on surveillance driving around and chasing two young men near the Thrifty Food store parking lot.

Video footage shows one woman getting out of the car and waiving an object in the air near the intersection stop sign. Police arriving on the scene later found 10 bullet casings and an unnamed projectile at the same location on Griffith Ave.

All three females told police they were shot at and did not have guns on them. Hinton did suffer a gunshot wound to the shoulder and bullet holes were found on the car.

After reviewing video footage, a warrant was issued for Hinton on June 29, 2022. Police arrested Hinton on Aug. 2 for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and lying to police. She’s being held in Okaloosa County Jail on a $185,000 bond.

Police arrested one juvenile female suspect in the car with Hinton for aggravated assault. WKRG News 5 does not identify minors accused of crimes.

Police are looking for an unidentified 19-year-old suspect in the case also facing attempted murder charges.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and said more charges for other individuals are expected. Anyone with information can contact Crestview PD at (850) 682-4157.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

