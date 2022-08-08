ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Someone You Should Know: The Critter-Sitter who is always there

By Alysia Huck
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAHtJ_0h9Iztgw00

“I know one thing … I love to be loved,” exclaims Stacy Voegele, owner of The Critter-Sitter, Bismarck.

Not everybody gets to work the job of their dreams, but that is the case for Stacy Voegele, owner of The Critter Sitter in Bismarck.
Stacy gets to play…

(NAT sound, “Bring it to aunty!”)

Snuggle…

(NAT kissing sounds)

And love on the animals she holds near and dear to her heart all day, every day.

Stacy originally worked in the restaurant business for 28 years.

Around 2012, she was working part-time with a friend who said pet care was in high demand in the area, so the wheels started turning, and Stacy decided to give it a shot.

“I wasn’t like thinking of it being a career until I took on about six or seven clients and thought this could be something,” Stacy said.

And with a staff of 10 to 15, and hundreds of clients later, Critter-Sitter, Bismarck has far surpassed her expectations.

Stacy explained, “I can drive anywhere from fifty to three-hundred miles in a day. It just depends on how busy we are.”

While Stacy’s typical day includes everything from pet care to taking out the trash and watering the flowers, it’s not just a job for her.

“It’s absolutely more, it’s not a job, it’s part of my life,” Stacy shared. “Now it’s more than a career. It’s you these little dudes, they need you. You know, they’re just like kids, they need to be taken care of. And they love you just like your children do.”

And she’s experienced a lot of different emotions over the years.

“I’ve gone through a lot of things with families, new pets, old pets, losing pets getting new ones, sick pets. Just quirky pets, different types,” said Stacy.

Amidst the play and fun with all of her animal friends, there are sad times for Stacy as well.

(NAT “They’re so good … aren’t you?”)

When the end of life comes for some of her four-legged friends, Stacy is there for the family.

Stacy shared, “I’ve been called several times to come and say goodbye, which has been very tough, but if you have to become stronger for those people. You have to go and be able to comfort them. So yeah.”

And Stacy has her own circle of support, from friends and family to her children, who she hopes will take over the business one day.

One might ask what she does outside of work.
Once again, her work is her passion.

“There’s just no time, there are too many pets,” exclaimed Stacy.

Stacy Voeglele is Someone You Should Know.

The animals Stacy has, and will care for are endless.
She’s cared for cats, dogs, sugar gliders, hedgehogs, horses, goats, and more!

If you would be interested in Stacy and her crew caring for your family pet, click here for her information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Freckles the Dog

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has several events coming up this month. Join Furry Friends for some brats and to meet their various animals on August 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cash Wise in Bismarck. The second big event they have coming up is none other...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Legally Blue: Broadway in Bismarck returns for 2022-2023 season

Broadway in Bismarck — a series bringing the finest in the entertainment industry to the Bismarck Event Center- will be returning to the stage soon, and doing so with a bang. Both a renowned and explosive musical group, as well as an award-winning and hilarious Broadway play, BoB’s latest stops at the event center kick […]
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Here Are Bisman’s Top Taco Joints According To Google

If there's one thing I think everyone can agree on, it's our love of tacos. Steak, Beef, Chicken, Street, Homemade -- they're all good, but which are the best?. I've spent a lot of time asking myself this question, and it's tough to choose. So, instead of giving you my personal opinion, let's look at the facts...or reviews, rather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Pets & Animals
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
KX News

Local library sponsors community engagement event

Laramie Hirst visits her local library once, sometimes even twice a day and when asked how she defines a library she said, “I see a peaceful place and time where you can relax and just find your imagination.” “I’ve got a little guy and the children’s section with all the fun books, all the fun […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

The community collaborates on Day of Caring

Dozens of volunteers in the Bismarck and Mandan area did not mind getting their hands dirty working inside and outside during the United Way’s Day of Caring. “There’s a ton of work that has to be done here, so our guys love to volunteer,” Missouri River Correctional Center Deputy Warden Shannon Davison said. Jenny Aranda, […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

CHI Williston, Bismarck add digital PET/CT scan service

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - CHI St Alexius Health in Williston and Bismarck are adding a new service to better help those with cancer. Both sites will now offer digital PET/CT scans, which can detect and monitor trace amounts of cancer faster than traditional CT scans. They are also able to provide accurate imaging that accounts for body movement such as breathing and reduced radiation exposure.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Critter Sitter
KX News

Countdown to the classroom: When school starts in your area

The new school year is just around the corner. Sad news, perhaps, for kids and teens still enjoying summer vacation. Good news, quite likely, for parents looking for relief from summer vacation. KX News has collected on one page the key information you need to know for the 2022-23 academic year: When school starts in […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck, Mandan bars recover fake IDs with new scanners

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students are back in town meaning local establishments are on the lookout for more fake IDs. In an effort to prevent underage drinking and promote safety, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department have employed a fake ID pilot program. Shiloh Bennett, general manager at...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KFYR-TV

Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation skyrocketed this summer, but now as the heat winds down so do prices. Gas fees have decreased nationwide, but some gas stations have lowered their rates faster. At what seems like a gas station in the middle of nowhere, there is something that is drawing...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy