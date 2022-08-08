Read full article on original website
People are renting out actual slave cabins on Airbnb
Airbnb has had its share of high profile problems recently, but none of them top the atrocity that one TikToker pointed out this week: The site is home to several vacation rental listings for pimped out former slave quarters — a pretty bold move for a company that prides itself on diversity and inclusion.
America Is All Too Happy to Let People Die
Last week, we were told the President of the United States has COVID-19, but it wasn’t a big deal, as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the media: “We knew this was going to happen. At some point, everyone is going to get COVID.” Leana Wen, the former health commissioner of Baltimore, chimed in in the Washington Post endorsing Jean-Pierre’s fatalism, adding: “Another key lesson is that it’s inevitable that everyone—even the president of the United States—will be exposed to the coronavirus[…]COVID-19 is a manageable disease for almost everyone, so long as they use the tools available to them.”...
Woman Cheered for Refusing Colleague Who 'Might Become Homeless' to Move In
"I repeated that I am not looking for a roommate and left to get back to work," the woman said.
How Much Money Makes You Middle Class In New York?
I've always considered myself a middle-class guy...some might say I'm a no-class guy but enough about what my ex-girlfriends might say. So what is middle-class? For me, it means that we always have what we need and not worrying about eating or the lights going out. I would say that...
Will the real Blake Masters please stand up?
Give Kari Lake credit. Arizona’s Republican nominee for governor is who she is. There’s been no sudden lurch toward the center since winning her primary, no softening of her hard right views to try to broaden her appeal to a wider swath of voters. She is all in UltraMaga and proud of it. ...
Why Americans are increasingly dubious about going to college
This story about college enrollment decline was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Even as freshmen nervously arrive on campus for the fall semester, policymakers are grappling with what they say has become an “alarming” decline in the number of high school graduates willing to invest the time and money it takes to go to college.
